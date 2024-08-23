Temperatures to drop throughout country: Expert

ANKARA
The current above-average temperatures across the country are expected to decrease by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius and return to seasonal norms by the end of the week, with a likely downpour in inland regions, according to an expert.

Partly cloudy weather will prevail in the northern and central parts of the country, while the inner Aegean, the southern Mediterranean, the central and eastern Black Sea regions will experience showers and thunderstorms, said Abdullah Macit from the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

"On Saturday [Aug. 24], we expect thunderstorms in the inner Aegean, the inner parts of the Mediterranean, the central and eastern Black Sea regions, and around [the northeastern cities of] Ardahan and Kars. Other regions will be partly and slightly cloudy,” he said.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, the expert also provided details about the weather forecasts for the country’s three megacities.

Thunderstorms and downpours are likely to be observed in the capital Ankara on Aug. 23, with air temperatures to be around 31-32 degrees around the province.

Similarly, partly cloudy weather with temperatures fluctuating between 31 and 34 degrees will prevail in Istanbul by the end of the week, he added.

İzmir will see temperatures around 36 to 37 degrees over the next two days with no chance of rain, according to the expert.

On Aug. 21, heavy rainfall also prevailed in the provinces of Bolu, Karabük and Kastamonu.

This cooling period comes after Türkiye experienced its hottest July in 53 years, according to a report from the country's Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

The ministry issued warnings regarding the risk of heat stroke at the time, urging residents to take necessary precautions in response to the ongoing heat wave as authorities stressed the importance of staying safe during this extreme weather event.

