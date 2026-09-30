Teknofest opens doors with firsts in southeast edition

ŞANLIURFA

The southeastern leg of Teknofest launched on Sept. 30 in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa. (AA Photo)

The southeastern leg of Teknofest, Türkiye’s top aerospace and technology event, launched on Sept. 30 in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, seamlessly linking Neolithic heritage with groundbreaking advancements in defense and agriculture.

Held at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport across 191,000 square meters, the event is organized by the Industry and Technology Ministry, the T3 Foundation, and STM Defense Technologies, with state-run Anadolu Agency serving as its global communication partner.

The debut Göbeklitepe Experience Area surrounds an obelisk with 360-degree screens at the zero point in history to explore where it all began, connecting ancient defense milestones to the festival generation. Alongside Erdemir, the 2027 Multifunctional Advanced Materials and Systems Competition was introduced for university entrants to produce and test metal, composite and ceramic prototypes. Nearby, the 450-square-meter “Journey of Material” space maps material evolution across three rooms via symbolic objects and audiovisual media on past and future routes.

Area 26 - Experience Exhibition draws on Neolithic memory from Şanlıurfa and Taş Tepeler, tracing production from obsidian to weaving, script, astrolabes, sensors and AI via mechanics and digital art to reveal humanity’s shared story. In the Hezarfen Experience Area, Hezarfen Ahmed Çelebi’s flight dream meets modern aviation via holographic screens, multi-layered projections, live stage performances, light and sound. The HÜRKUŞ Mini Flight Area provides pedal planes on a track with a giant inflatable gate for children aged 3 to 8, while the “All Happy Families Resemble One Another” exhibition uses interactive applications to explore emotional and environmental domestic ties.

Introduced in 2025, the 3,200-square-meter TÜME Area unites agriculture, livestock and food technologies with tech firms, academics, investors, students and local growers within a single ecosystem. The zone presents AI-backed autonomous farm systems, milking robots, smart barns, imaging, sensors, herd tracking, genetics, drones and water tools, alongside competition finals, virtual reality setups, entrepreneur-investor meetings, career desks and Dost Stage interviews.

First held in Istanbul in 2018, Teknofest has grown into a major aerospace event, rotating across Anatolia annually to advance homegrown engineering and technological self-reliance.