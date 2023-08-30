Teknofest kicks off in Ankara

ANKARA

Türkiye’s largest technology and space festival, Teknofest, is set to kick off as it opens its doors in the capital city of Ankara on Aug. 30, with an impressive lineup of approximately 9,000 competitors over the span of five days.

Organized under the stewardship of the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry, Teknofest will play host to a remarkable confluence of 125 institutions.

Elvan Kuzucu Hıdır, chair of the board of T3 Foundation, revealed the festival's goal, stating, "Since its inception in 2018, Teknofest has been committed to bolstering the self-confidence of our youth and nurturing their potential to become the future's trailblazing entrepreneurs."

Ankara will witness a competition among technology teams spanning across various educational tiers, from primary education to undergraduate and graduate levels. These teams will vie for supremacy in 40 fields, encompassing drone technologies, space exploration and defense innovations.

Notably, this year marks the inaugural inclusion of entrepreneurship competitions within the festival. As part of this initiative, participants will seek entrepreneurial support for their tech creations, covering categories such as education, space, aviation, defense, transportation and mobility, agriculture, communication and disaster management.

The aim is to facilitate the commercialization of these projects, thereby enriching society at large. The venture competitions garnered a notable response, attracting 2,419 teams and a total of 8,945 participants, all vying for the opportunity to propel their ideas to the forefront of the industry.

In addition, Türkiye's domestic air defense products, including Hürkuş, Gökbey, Aksungur, Bayraktar TB2, Akıncı, Atak and Anka, will grace the event with aerial displays. The festival's energy will be further elevated by parachute teams affiliated with the Turkish army and police, showcasing daring jumps.

Teknofest will also serve as the precursor to the upcoming Take Off Enterprise Summit, slated for December in Istanbul. The contenders stand to secure a combined prize pool of 2.2 million Turkish Liras ($82,000), coupled with the coveted opportunity to participate in the summit itself.

The festival will also host a diverse lineup of performers, ranging from renowned singer Mazhar Alanson to the Turkish Air Force orchestra. Attendees can also delve into the "Memories of Machinery: Space" exhibition curated by designer Refik Anadol, an exploration of the intertwined history of astronomical exploration and human progress.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, for his part, shared the festival's ethos in his recent message on X, formerly known as Twitter, under the title "Out of the Box" and introduced the concept of "Generation T."

"The Generation T comprises individuals born to revolutionize the world, regardless of the era they inhabit," the minister asserted.