Taylor Swift announces film of massive 'Eras' tour

Didn't score tickets for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour?

Never fear - the culturally defining juggernaut will hit movie theaters with a concert film released on Oct. 13.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said on social media Aug. 31.

"Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

The giant AMC movie chain is vowing that each of its theaters across the United States will play the film at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are on sale now.

The company said it had upgraded its website and ticketing services to "handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the Company has ever experienced before."

"But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans," the statement added, warning that customers may experience delays and outages.

Earlier this year botched sales for Swift's wildly popular tour wreaked havoc, prompting a congressional hearing over Ticketmaster's purported anti-competitive practices.

And while "Eras" tickets reached thousands of dollars, fans will be able to nab movie viewings at $19.89 for adults, $13.13 for children and seniors, plus tax.

As of Aug. 31 morning, the website for AMC showed that opening weekend tickets in the New York area were already close to selling out.

The 33-year-old Swift wrapped the North American leg of her global tour with four shows in Mexico, and will pick back up in Argentina in November, with plans to tour into the end of 2024.

