Taxis offer free ride to Istanbul’s health workers

  • May 01 2020 11:55:00

Taxis offer free ride to Istanbul’s health workers

ISTANBUL-Demirören New Agency
Taxis offer free ride to Istanbul’s health workers

Hundreds of taxis in Istanbul will provide free ride to health care staff, who work at the city’s public hospitals under a scheme coordinated by the governor’s office and the provincial directorate of health.

Some 300 taxies registered with the Istanbul Chamber of Taxi Drivers (İETO) and another 50 vehicles from the Istanbul Airport Taxi Cooperative will transport health care workers for free during curfews.

The free taxi services, which are offered between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. for health workers at 50 public hospitals. commenced yesterday.

Those taxis will pick up the staff from the hospitals.

“We have applied to the governor’s office to offer this service. Our drivers are working voluntarily under this scheme. We will continue with this free ride assistance during the curfews as long as we can,” said Eyüp Aksu, the head of the İETO.

“This is such a considerate approach from the taxi drivers. We were having hard times commuting between work and home on public transport. It would be wonderful if this free ride service remains in place during the lockdowns,” commented Naz Alibaşoğlu, a health care worker.

Moreover, under another arrangement, the taxi app BiTaksi and Master Card Turkey will also provide some 12,500 free trips to health workers starting on May 4.

In order to benefit from the free taxi service, health workers need to obtain a document from the hospital’s chief physician proving that they are on duty.

Taxis will transport health workers between their homes and the city’s 30 hospitals. The free ride scheme covers all health care personnel.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

    Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 as recovery figure nears 49,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 as recovery figure nears 49,000

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

    Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

    Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Recommended
1st post-plasma treatment COVID-19 recovery recorded in Turkey

1st post-plasma treatment COVID-19 recovery recorded in Turkey
Streaming cooking classes flourish in the age of lockdown

Streaming cooking classes flourish in the age of lockdown
2011 Ankara bombing suspect detained in eastern Turkey

2011 Ankara bombing suspect detained in eastern Turkey
Turkish Red Crescent aids Greek Orthodox minority

Turkish Red Crescent aids Greek Orthodox minority
Palestine thanks Turkey for medical aid

Palestine thanks Turkey for medical aid
President Erdoğan hails benefits of TANAP pipeline

President Erdoğan hails benefits of TANAP pipeline
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 230,000 mark on April 30, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkey sees dip in number of visitors, tourism revenue

Turkey sees dip in number of visitors, tourism revenue

"The number of visitors and tourism revenue in Turkey decreased during the first quarter because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, officials statistics showed on April 30. 
SPORTS French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes's French forward Adrien Moerman said Turkey is safer than France amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.