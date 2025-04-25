TAV Havalimanları’s revenue rises 18 percent in first quarter

TAV Havalimanları’s revenue rises 18 percent in first quarter

ISTANBUL
TAV Havalimanları’s revenue rises 18 percent in first quarter

Airport operator TAV Havalimanları’s revenue increased by 18 percent year-on-year to 378.5 million euros in the first quarter of 2025.

The number of passengers it served increased by 4 percent annually from January to March, reaching 17.8 million compared to a year ago.

Revenue growth was above traffic growth due to price increases, SPP growth, new commercial areas in Almaty and a new TAV Tech project in Qatar, the company said in a statement.

TAV Havalimanları posted a net loss of 45.6 million euros for the first quarter against a net income of 8.9 million in the same period of 2024.

“Net profit was impacted by mostly non-cash effects below EBITDA,” it said.

EBITDA rose 5 percent annually to 90.1 million euros, while EBITDA margin declined from 26.8 percent in the first quarter of 2024 to 23.8 percent in January-March 2025.

Duty-free spending per passenger was 8.9 euros, up from 8.5 euros a year earlier.

The airports operated by TAV served 9.8 million international, up 5 percent, and 8 million domestic passengers, up 4 percent, in the first quarter of 2025.

“While the growth was partially tempered by a relatively colder winter in Antalya, the Easter seasonality, and the Ramadan period falling within the low season, these factors reflect the strong seasonality inherent in our business,” said Serkan Kaptan, its CEO.

“Only 13 percent of our annual international traffic is typically realized in the first quarter compared to 39% in the third quarter. As such, first-quarter performance is not indicative of our full-year outlook, and we remain confident in a robust summer season ahead,” he said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

    Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

  2. Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

    Iran, US hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

  3. 50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

    50 suspects detained in second wave of Istanbul corruption probe

  4. Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

    Yeditepe Biennial opens doors at three venues

  5. Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling

    Chef Aras Çetin’s culinary storytelling
Recommended
Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent
Türkiye, US reaffirm commitment to $100 bln trade goal

Türkiye, US reaffirm commitment to $100 bln trade goal
Chinas top leaders pledge economic support as trade war rages

China's top leaders pledge economic support as trade war rages
Households’ 12-month ahead inflation expectations steady

Households’ 12-month ahead inflation expectations steady
State-owned Ziraat secures $1.75 billion syndicated loan

State-owned Ziraat secures $1.75 billion syndicated loan
IMF, World Bank welcome efforts for Syria to reintegrate globally

IMF, World Bank welcome efforts for Syria to reintegrate globally
WORLD Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of popes funeral

Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met briefly in St. Peter's basilica on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral in the Vatican on Saturday in their first encounter since a White House clash as the U.S. president pushes the Ukrainian leader to make a peace deal with Russia.
ECONOMY Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 90 percent

Henkel aims to reduce its absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90 percent by 2045, the company has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿