Tatar says Turkish military presence crucial for N Cyprus security

Tatar says Turkish military presence crucial for N Cyprus security

NICOSIA
Tatar says Turkish military presence crucial for N Cyprus security

The presence of Turkish soldiers and the Turkish Armed Forces on Cyprus is "of vital importance to us as a deterrent force," Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar stated on Friday, during a joint news conference with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in Nicosia.

Tatar highlighted the discussions about energy planning alternatives for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, stressing the need to consider various perspectives for comprehensive solutions. He underscored the importance of long-term planning on the island and enhancing economic ties with Türkiye.

A key focus of their discussions was the underwater bi-directional cable system project, which aims to connect Northern Cyprus to Türkiye and potentially the EU. Tatar stressed the importance of the project, describing it as a crucial investment for the island's future.

He pointed out the feasibility of connecting through Türkiye compared to the costly and challenging alternative of connecting Greek Cyprus to Greece.

He expressed optimism for enhanced economic cooperation and the growth of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as a regional hub with Türkiye's backing. He articulated a vision of Northern Cyprus as an independent Turkish state and an observer member of the Turkic Council, aspiring to become a prominent presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tatar expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its unwavering support despite international isolation and embargoes.

He highlighted the significance of Türkiye's support for a two-state solution, the importance of peace and security on the island and the need for an effective resolution of property issues through the Immovable Property Commission.

Tatar explained that they have expressed to the U.N. that they can move to the negotiation process if they meet on a common ground, emphasizing that this can be possible with the confirmation of sovereign equality and equal international status.

Tatar stated that he will go to New York on Sept. 22 and hold a bilateral meeting with U.N. Secretary General Guterres and said, “If a negotiation process (between the Greek Cypriot administration and the TRNC) is to start, I will express our insistence that our demands are absolutely fulfilled. We are pursuing this new policy in consultation with Türkiye, the motherland, and with your full support.”

 

 

cevdet yılmaz,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP amends party bylaw with key reforms

CHP amends party bylaw with key reforms
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP amends party bylaw with key reforms

    CHP amends party bylaw with key reforms

  2. Former national basketball player dies in road accident

    Former national basketball player dies in road accident

  3. Türkiye 'neutralizes' 16 PKK members in Syria, Iraq

    Türkiye 'neutralizes' 16 PKK members in Syria, Iraq

  4. Ministry extends protection boundaries for Marmara Sea

    Ministry extends protection boundaries for Marmara Sea

  5. Greek PM announces plans to boost purchasing power, tackle crises

    Greek PM announces plans to boost purchasing power, tackle crises
Recommended
CHP amends party bylaw with key reforms

CHP amends party bylaw with key reforms
Former national basketball player dies in road accident

Former national basketball player dies in road accident
Türkiye neutralizes 16 PKK members in Syria, Iraq

Türkiye 'neutralizes' 16 PKK members in Syria, Iraq
Ministry extends protection boundaries for Marmara Sea

Ministry extends protection boundaries for Marmara Sea
Church in Van’s Akdamar Island hosts 12th mass

Church in Van’s Akdamar Island hosts 12th mass
Turkish dog breed safeguards Africa farms to save cheetahs for a decade

Turkish dog breed safeguards Africa farms to save cheetahs for a decade
Body of 8-year-old found after 19 days in southeastern city

Body of 8-year-old found after 19 days in southeastern city
WORLD Greek PM announces plans to boost purchasing power, tackle crises

Greek PM announces plans to boost purchasing power, tackle crises

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced a new set of policies aimed at boosting citizens' purchasing power and tackling the country's housing crisis.

ECONOMY China tells US it presents opportunity not threat

China tells US it presents 'opportunity' not 'threat'

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen has told his U.S. counterpart that a modern China was an economic "opportunity" not a "threat" to the United States.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿