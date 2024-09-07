Tatar says Turkish military presence crucial for N Cyprus security

NICOSIA

The presence of Turkish soldiers and the Turkish Armed Forces on Cyprus is "of vital importance to us as a deterrent force," Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar stated on Friday, during a joint news conference with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in Nicosia.

Tatar highlighted the discussions about energy planning alternatives for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, stressing the need to consider various perspectives for comprehensive solutions. He underscored the importance of long-term planning on the island and enhancing economic ties with Türkiye.

A key focus of their discussions was the underwater bi-directional cable system project, which aims to connect Northern Cyprus to Türkiye and potentially the EU. Tatar stressed the importance of the project, describing it as a crucial investment for the island's future.

He pointed out the feasibility of connecting through Türkiye compared to the costly and challenging alternative of connecting Greek Cyprus to Greece.

He expressed optimism for enhanced economic cooperation and the growth of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as a regional hub with Türkiye's backing. He articulated a vision of Northern Cyprus as an independent Turkish state and an observer member of the Turkic Council, aspiring to become a prominent presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tatar expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its unwavering support despite international isolation and embargoes.

He highlighted the significance of Türkiye's support for a two-state solution, the importance of peace and security on the island and the need for an effective resolution of property issues through the Immovable Property Commission.

Tatar explained that they have expressed to the U.N. that they can move to the negotiation process if they meet on a common ground, emphasizing that this can be possible with the confirmation of sovereign equality and equal international status.

Tatar stated that he will go to New York on Sept. 22 and hold a bilateral meeting with U.N. Secretary General Guterres and said, “If a negotiation process (between the Greek Cypriot administration and the TRNC) is to start, I will express our insistence that our demands are absolutely fulfilled. We are pursuing this new policy in consultation with Türkiye, the motherland, and with your full support.”