Tatar reaffirms two-state stance as UN envoy term set to end

Tatar reaffirms two-state stance as UN envoy term set to end

NICOSIA
Tatar reaffirms two-state stance as UN envoy term set to end

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has reiterated his insistence on a two-state solution on Cyprus during a farewell visit of a senior U.N. envoy, emphasizing that the Greek Cypriot side has shown no intention to reach a solution.

Tatar received Colin Stewart, the U.N. secretary-general's Cyprus envoy and head of the U.N. Peacekeeping Force, for a farewell visit as Stewart is stepping down on Aug. 3.

During the meeting, Tatar expressed his criticisms over recent remarks by the envoy.

During an interview with a Greek Cypriot newspaper, Stewart said, “There is no two-state solution. There is no scenario under which the north will turn into an independent state recognized by the international community. That is not going to happen.”

Following criticism by the Turkish side, he said his remarks were misunderstood.

“There are two equal sides in Cyprus. Even though Turkish Cyprus has not been recognized you must maintain and respect this equality,” Tatar told the U.N. envoy.

“What the Greek Cypriot says is his responsibility, and what I say is mine. You cannot use the phrase ‘this will never happen’ in your statements towards us,” Tatar said.

Turkish Cyprus insists on a two-state solution on Cyprus, Tatar said, adding that hşs country is a sovereign state in every sense.

“The decision taken by the U.N. Security Council on Cyprus is outdated and has lost its validity. The region has changed, the status has changed, the Eastern Mediterranean has changed and Türkiye has reached a completely different point," said Tatar.

Stewart, whose term as special representative began in 2021 and will end on Aug. 9, thanked Tatar for having good, productive meetings over the years.

“I know that he deeply cares about Turkish Cypriots and looks after their interests, and he always tried to be constructive about this.”

 

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

    Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

  2. Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

    Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

  3. Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

    Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

  4. Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

    Özel vows to end income inequality if CHP wins power

  5. Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus

    Türkiye objects to maritime notice by Greek Cyprus
Recommended
Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza
Gaza humanitarian situation beyond catastrophic

Gaza humanitarian situation 'beyond catastrophic'
US plans to ease human rights criticism of Israel: Report

US plans to ease human rights criticism of Israel: Report
Disarmament rift deepens between Lebanese gov’t, Hezbollah

Disarmament rift deepens between Lebanese gov’t, Hezbollah
Zelensky says Europe must be a participant in peace talks

Zelensky says Europe 'must be a participant' in peace talks
Third-hottest July on record wreaks climate havoc

Third-hottest July on record wreaks climate havoc
Japanese population sees record drop in 2024

Japanese population sees record drop in 2024
WORLD Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Netanyahu says Israel intends to occupy Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel intends to occupy the Gaza Strip to establish a future civilian administration free of Hamas' influence.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines transported a total of 51.24 million passengers between January and July 2025, marking a 4.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the company announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on August 7.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿