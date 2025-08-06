Tatar reaffirms two-state stance as UN envoy term set to end

NICOSIA

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has reiterated his insistence on a two-state solution on Cyprus during a farewell visit of a senior U.N. envoy, emphasizing that the Greek Cypriot side has shown no intention to reach a solution.

Tatar received Colin Stewart, the U.N. secretary-general's Cyprus envoy and head of the U.N. Peacekeeping Force, for a farewell visit as Stewart is stepping down on Aug. 3.

During the meeting, Tatar expressed his criticisms over recent remarks by the envoy.

During an interview with a Greek Cypriot newspaper, Stewart said, “There is no two-state solution. There is no scenario under which the north will turn into an independent state recognized by the international community. That is not going to happen.”

Following criticism by the Turkish side, he said his remarks were misunderstood.

“There are two equal sides in Cyprus. Even though Turkish Cyprus has not been recognized you must maintain and respect this equality,” Tatar told the U.N. envoy.

“What the Greek Cypriot says is his responsibility, and what I say is mine. You cannot use the phrase ‘this will never happen’ in your statements towards us,” Tatar said.

Turkish Cyprus insists on a two-state solution on Cyprus, Tatar said, adding that hşs country is a sovereign state in every sense.

“The decision taken by the U.N. Security Council on Cyprus is outdated and has lost its validity. The region has changed, the status has changed, the Eastern Mediterranean has changed and Türkiye has reached a completely different point," said Tatar.

Stewart, whose term as special representative began in 2021 and will end on Aug. 9, thanked Tatar for having good, productive meetings over the years.

“I know that he deeply cares about Turkish Cypriots and looks after their interests, and he always tried to be constructive about this.”