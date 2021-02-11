Talks to open cancer research center with BioNtech’s co-founder ‘continuing’

  • February 11 2021 07:00:00

Talks to open cancer research center with BioNtech’s co-founder ‘continuing’

ANKARA
Talks to open cancer research center with BioNtech’s co-founder ‘continuing’

Turkish-German scientist Uğur Şahin, who developed the Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine together with his wife Dr. Özlem Türeci, will likely invest in Turkey to establish a medical research center, according to Mustafa Varank, Turkey’s industry and technology minister.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency’s Editor’s Desk, Varank said a joint production offer has been made to Şahin who had earlier announced that his company was in talks with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) for research and development efforts.

Varank said that Şahin wanted to do studies on cancer research, and in this sense, he continued to discuss with ministry officials to establish a research center in Turkey.

He also stated that they informed Şahin about the capabilities of both public institutions and the private sector, adding that they provide information on infrastructures in the country.

“We will be pleased to host him in Turkey,” the minister said.

The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed by BioNtech brought Şahin and Türeci under the spotlight amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Born to immigrant parents from Turkey who moved to Germany in the 1960s, Şahin and Türeci were selected as 2020 People of the Year by the Financial Times for their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

Being specialists in molecular medicine and immunology, both Şahin and Türeci are prominent figures in the scientific community in cancer research.

cancer center,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

    Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

  2. Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

    Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

  3. New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

    New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

  4. The British plan for Cyprus

    The British plan for Cyprus

  5. Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved

    Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved
Recommended
700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court

700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court
Turkey stands out in combating forest fires, data shows

Turkey stands out in combating forest fires, data shows
Turkish chemist plans to deal fatal blow to illicit medicine industry with her invention

Turkish chemist plans to deal fatal blow to illicit medicine industry with her invention
Nationalist leader criticizes decision for former CHP deputy’s retrial

Nationalist leader criticizes decision for former CHP deputy’s retrial
Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem
Hottest January record breaks in 72 sites of Turkey

Hottest January record breaks in 72 sites of Turkey
WORLD Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

Polish court orders Holocaust historians to apologise

A Polish court on Feb. 9 ordered two leading Holocaust historians to apologize to the descendant of a village mayor they said may have been implicated in a massacre of Jews.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 12.9 percent in November 2020

Unemployment rate at 12.9 percent in November 2020

Turkey’s unemployment rate was 12.9 percent with a 0.4-percentage-point decrease year on year in November 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 10.
SPORTS Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Başakşehir beat 10-man Fenerbahçe to reach Turkish Cup semis

Medipol Başakşehir booked their spot in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's semifinals with a 2-1 win over Fenerbahçe on Feb. 9. 