Taliban target Afghan security forces, kill 24

KABUL - Anadolu Agency

The Taliban insurgents killed at least 24 Afghan security forces in an overnight raid on a joint police and army station in the country's south, an official confirmed on March 20.

Atta Jan, a provincial assembly member, confirmed the death toll to state-run Anadolu Agency reporters.

He said a number of Taliban infiltrators helped stage the deadly assault in Zabul province.

The attack came amid a relative reduction in violence in line with the rejuvenated yet fragile peace process.