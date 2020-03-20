Taliban target Afghan security forces, kill 24

  • March 20 2020 16:32:21

Taliban target Afghan security forces, kill 24

KABUL - Anadolu Agency
Taliban target Afghan security forces, kill 24

The Taliban insurgents killed at least 24 Afghan security forces in an overnight raid on a joint police and army station in the country's south, an official confirmed on March 20.

Atta Jan, a provincial assembly member, confirmed the death toll to state-run Anadolu Agency reporters.

He said a number of Taliban infiltrators helped stage the deadly assault in Zabul province.

The attack came amid a relative reduction in violence in line with the rejuvenated yet fragile peace process.

 

