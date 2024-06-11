Taksim Republic Museum opens door

ISTANBUL

The Republic Museum has opened at Istanbul’s Taksim Republic Square. Taksim Maksemi (cistern), one of the symbol buildings of the square, opened its doors on June 8 as the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Republic Museum after a restoration and re-functional works of IBB Heritage.

The museum, which was gifted to the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, will bring the spirit of the Republic to the square with its comprehensive content, collection and events ranging from independence to the foundation of the Republic, according to press statement.

Taksim Republic Square, which is one of Türkiye's first modern squares and immortalizes the War of Independence with the Republic Monument, was opened on Aug. 8, 1928, and it will continue to be one of the most important meeting places in Istanbul by reinforcing this identity with the Republic Museum, the statement said.

Taksim Maksemi, built by the Ottoman sultan Mahmud I between 1732-33, stands out as an important Ottoman heritage structure that played an active role in meeting the city's water needs for hundreds of years, as well as the building that gave its name to the square.

While the historical structure, which had begun to lose its durability due to its old age, was protected, its original texture was also revealed during the restoration process.

Taksim Maksemi, which has hosted the people of the city as the IBB Taksim Republic Art Gallery in recent years, was transformed into the Republic Museum within the scope of these works.

The museum offers visitors a journey from the War of Independence to the foundation of the Republic with its comprehensive content, reflecting the values ​​and achievements of the Republic.

Created with the contributions of Osmantan Erkır and the IBB Atatürk Museum in Şişli, the IBB Fire Museum Cer Collection and the IBB Atatürk Library City Museum Collection, the museum aims to be a special experience place for its visitors with its collection including Atatürk's personal belongings such as his marshal uniform, boots, knitwear sweater and cap.

It can be visited every day except Monday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Taksim Maksemi

During the Ottoman period, Istanbul's water needs were met by water pipelines such as Halkalı Water Facilities, Kırkçeşme Facilities, Üsküdar Water Facilities, Hamidiye Water Facilities and Taksim Water Facilities.

Through these pipelines, clean water taken from the source was brought to the city with the help of aqueducts and canals, and after resting and cleaning in the sedimentation pools for a while, it was distributed to the maksems.

Water to Maksem was delivered from 25 kilometers distance via the Sultan Mahmut aqueduct as far as Maslak, Derbent, Ayazağa, Zincirlikuyu and Mecidiyeköy. The water was then collected in a tank in the Harbiye quarter from where it would reach Taksim.

Taksim Maksemi, designed with an octagonal plan and two floors, is the structure where the water delivered to the city is distributed.