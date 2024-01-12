Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

TAIPEI
Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

Tens of thousands of supporters of Taiwan's three political parties will rally Friday as candidates make a last push for votes in an election that China has warned could take the island closer to war.

Taiwan's bustling democracy of 23 million people is separated by a narrow 180-kilometer (110-mile) strait from communist-ruled China, which claims the island as part of its territory.

Saturday's poll is being closely watched around the world as the winner will lead the strategically important island — a major producer of vital semiconductors — as it manages ties with an increasingly assertive China.

Vice President Lai Ching-te, the front-runner candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), paints the election as a choice between "democracy and autocracy" — criticising his main opponent Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT) for being too "pro-China".

Beijing in recent years has maintained a near-daily military presence around Taiwan, sending in warplanes and ships to its surroundings in so-called "grey zone" harassment actions which fall short of outright provocation.

The weeks leading up to Saturday's vote have also seen a flurry of Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait's sensitive median line, which Taipei authorities have slammed as a form of interference in the crucial poll.

On Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence announced a record-high of five balloons around Taiwan the day before, with one moving directly over the island's southern tip.

The defence ministry says the balloons are a form of "cognitive warfare to affect the morale of our people" and pose a "serious threat" to international aviation routes.

There were also six naval vessels and 10 warplanes around Taiwan, said the ministry, with two entering the island's air defence identification zone.

Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

It issued a stern warning on Thursday for voters to "make the correct choice", warning them against voting for Lai.

 World watching 

The election on the island has drawn massive attention overseas, as Taiwan's next leader is set to determine future cross-strait relations with China in a flashpoint region that has Beijing and Washington tussling for influence.

In a sign of the importance Washington attaches to it, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with a senior Chinese official in Washington on Friday.

Blinken will meet Liu Jianchao — who heads the international division of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee — as the U.S. seeks to discourage Beijing from taking action against Taipei.

The candidates hit the campaign trail hard this week, crisscrossing Taiwan for temple stops, market visits and small rallies, while making overtures to a large pack of visiting international media that they are the best choice for the island's voters.

All three candidates — from the DPP, KMT and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) — have said they will maintain the island's status quo, and rejected "one country, two systems", a Beijing doctrine used for governing Hong Kong and Macau.

Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong's freedoms after the city saw massive pro-democracy demonstrations was a defining factor in 2020's landslide second-term victory for President Tsai Ing-wen, who defends Taiwan as a sovereign state.

Her deputy Lai has reiterated this message, saying Tuesday that "peace without sovereignty is just like Hong Kong. It is a false peace".

 

Elections,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

    Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

  2. CHP, DEM Party leaders discuss joint strategy for local polls

    CHP, DEM Party leaders discuss joint strategy for local polls

  3. Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

    Taiwan parties rally on eve of pivotal election

  4. MHP announces 55 more candidates for mayoral elections

    MHP announces 55 more candidates for mayoral elections

  5. Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes in Yemen

    Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes in Yemen
Recommended
Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria
Iran condemns arbitrary US, UK strikes in Yemen

Iran condemns 'arbitrary' US, UK strikes in Yemen

Iran seizes oil tanker off Oman in dispute with US

Iran seizes oil tanker off Oman in dispute with US
Global warming pushes ocean temperatures off the charts: study

Global warming pushes ocean temperatures off the charts: study
Ecuador vows to crush gangs as attacks sow terror

Ecuador vows to crush gangs as attacks sow terror
Israel faces genocide charge at UN top court

Israel faces 'genocide' charge at UN top court
WORLD Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde becomes third African country to eliminate malaria

Cape Verde has become the third African nation to be declared malaria free, even as the disease continues to kill hundreds of thousands of people on the continent, the World Health Organization said Friday.
ECONOMY There may be more gas finds in Black Sea, says minister

There may be more gas finds in Black Sea, says minister

Work is underway for natural gas discoveries, and there could be more gas finds in the Black Sea, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".