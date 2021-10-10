Taiwan leader says island will not bow to China

  • October 10 2021 10:45:00

Taiwan leader says island will not bow to China

TAIPEI
Taiwan leader says island will not bow to China

Taiwan will not bow to pressure by Beijing and will defend its democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Oct. 10, following a spike in incursions by Chinese warplanes into its air defense zone.

Self-governed Taiwan’s 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

“The more we achieve, the greater the pressure we face from China,” Tsai said in a speech marking Taiwan’s National Day, adding: “Nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us.”

She described Taiwan as “standing on democracy’s first line of defense.”

“We hope for an easing of... relations [with Beijing] and will not act rashly, but there should be absolutely no illusions that the Taiwanese people will bow to pressure,” she added.

The two sides have been ruled separately since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

Tensions have risen to their highest in decades under Chinese President Xi Jinping, who broke off official communication with Taipei following Tsai’s election five years ago and ramped up economic, diplomatic and military pressure.

The latest flare-up has been a surge in flights by Chinese fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

Some 150 sorties were made into the zone in the days surrounding China’s own National Day on Oct. 1, a record number.

Xi has made taking Taiwan a key goal of his leadership which he looks set to extend to a third term in 2022. On Oct. 9, he declared in a speech that “the complete reunification of our country will be and can be realized.”

He said he favored “peaceful reunification” but his words come after months of increased military threats, including the recent surge in air incursions as well as heavily publicized military drills simulating an invasion of Taiwan.

SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

    Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

  2. Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

    Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

  3. Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

    Turkey-EU ties little better than past year: Rapporteur

  4. Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

    Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

  5. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move
Recommended
Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel
Taliban warns US not to destabilise regime in face-to-face talks

Taliban warns US not to 'destabilise' regime in face-to-face talks
Austria’s Kurz steps down as chancellor amid graft claims

Austria’s Kurz steps down as chancellor amid graft claims
China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan

China’s Xi calls for peaceful reunification with Taiwan
Iceland halts Moderna jabs over heart-inflammation fears

Iceland halts Moderna jabs over heart-inflammation fears
12 EU states call for toughening EU border protection

12 EU states call for toughening EU border protection
WORLD Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon in blackout as power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon was plunged into a total blackout on Oct. 9 after two main power stations went offline because they ran out of fuel, the state electricity corporation said.
ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Oct. 10 won the Turkish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen reclaimed the championship lead.