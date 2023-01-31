Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

BEIJING
Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

Defying China, the president of self-ruled Taiwan affirmed the island's ties with the Czech Republic in a phone call with the Central European nation’s President-elect Petr Pavel.

The call on Monday represents a symbolic breach of China’s attempts to cut off the already highly restricted foreign relations of the self-governing democracy, which Beijing claims as its own territory with no right to independent diplomatic recognition.

In the call, President Tsai Ing-wen said the countries “enjoy deep ties and share the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights,” the official Central News Agency said, quoting presidential spokesperson Lin Yu-chan.

“Based on these cordial ties, the government of Taiwan looked forward to deepening exchanges and cooperation with the Czech Republic in key areas, including semiconductor design, talent cultivation in cutting-edge technologies, and supply chain restructuring," Lin was quoted as saying.

China had no immediate comment, but in past has responded with condemnation and threats of retaliation over contacts with Taiwan by politicians whose countries have formal relations with Beijing.

China in recent years has upped its threat to bring Taiwan under its control by force if necessary, prompting new sales of tanks and missiles to the island from key ally the U.S. and steps by Tsai's administration to extend compulsory military service and bolster the domestic defense industry.

A string of visits in recent months by foreign politicians to Taiwan, including by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and numerous politicians from the European Union, spurred displays of military might from both sides.

Taiwan has formal diplomatic ties with just 14 nations, mainly small states in the Caribbean and South Pacific, but maintains robust unofficial ties with more than 100 countries. European politicians, some of whose nations were formally dominated by the Soviet Union, have been among the most vocal in pursuing closer relations with Taiwan.

TÜRKIYE Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

    Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

  2. Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus

    Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus

  3. Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM

    Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM

  4. Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

    Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

  5. Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances

    Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances
Recommended
Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances

Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances
Turkish couple injured in attack in Germany

Turkish couple injured in attack in Germany
Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 88

Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 88
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
Boris Johnson: Putin threatened to lob missile at me

Boris Johnson: Putin threatened to lob missile at me
Germany wont send fighter jets to Ukraine, says Scholz

Germany won't send fighter jets to Ukraine, says Scholz
WORLD Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

Defying China, the president of self-ruled Taiwan affirmed the island's ties with the Czech Republic in a phone call with the Central European nation’s President-elect Petr Pavel.

ECONOMY TPAO hopeful for more gas reserves in Black Sea

TPAO hopeful for more gas reserves in Black Sea

As efforts to get the natural gas found in the Black Sea to residences at the end of March continue, there is reason to be hopeful for more reserves, according to Melih Han Bilgin, general manager of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.