Taiwan begins military drills to counter Chinese threats

TAIPEI
Taiwanese reservists participate in pre-combat training on the first day of the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Miaoli on July 9, 2025.

Taiwan Wednesday launched annual military exercises intended to guard against Chinese threats to invade, including using so-called “gray zone tactics” deployed by China that stop just short of open warfare.

This year's 10-day live-fire Han Guang drills are the longest yet and follow the delivery of a range of new weaponry from tanks to unmanned waterborne drones.

The drills in Taiwan come as regional tensions are increasing.

China claims Taiwan as its territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

The drills began with exercises to counter the actions of Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia ships that have been harassing Taiwanese ships around offshore island groups close to the Chinese coast, the Defense Ministry said.

The drills will include fortifying ports and possible Chinese landing points on an island lying 160 kilometers off the Chinese coast.

The drills will later focus on simulated anti-landing exercises, with regular forces from all the services backed up by 22,000 reservists, the ministry said. Exercises will continue around the clock for 10 days under realistic conditions taking into account all possibilities, the ministry said.

China responded to the exercises' announcement in typically acerbic fashion.

“The Han Guang exercise is nothing but a bluffing and self-deceiving trick by the DPP authorities, attempting to bind the Taiwanese people to the Taiwan independence cart and harm Taiwan for the selfish interests of one party,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Jiang Bing said at a news conference.

