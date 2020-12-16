Tablet dating back to Egyptian era seized in Turkey

  • December 16 2020 09:06:26

Tablet dating back to Egyptian era seized in Turkey

YALOVA
Tablet dating back to Egyptian era seized in Turkey

A historical artifact presumably dating back to the Egyptian period was seized by security forces in Turkey’s northwestern Yalova province on Dec. 15. 

Local gendarmerie said in a statement that they learned a suspect, identified only by the initials S.U., was trying to sell historical artifacts.

The suspect was caught red-handed in the Altinova district by the gendarmerie team with a tablet that is presumed to date back to the Egyptian era, it added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish defense industry to continue to develop despite US sanctions: Industry head

    Turkish defense industry to continue to develop despite US sanctions: Industry head

  2. Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

    Sea off Kaputaş Beach’s coast turns turquoise after rainfall

  3. Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

    Turkey slams 'unilateral' US sanctions over S-400s

  4. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown for New Year’s

  5. 5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league

    5-star rating puts Istanbul Airport in top world league
Recommended
As Brazil reels from pandemic, doll hospital makes kids smile

As Brazil reels from pandemic, doll hospital makes kids smile
Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul

Archeologists find mysterious structure in Istanbul
Young luthier produces guitars for musicians worldwide

Young luthier produces guitars for musicians worldwide
Alligator that survived Berlin WWII bombing on display in Moscow

Alligator that survived Berlin WWII bombing on display in Moscow
Moğollar celebrates 53rd year with new album

Moğollar celebrates 53rd year with new album
Brown bear traveled 1033 kilometers in 141 days

Brown bear traveled 1033 kilometers in 141 days
WORLD US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

Hundreds more hospitals around the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots to their workers in a rapid expansion of the U.S. vaccination drive on Dec. 15, while a second vaccine moved to the cusp of government authorization.
ECONOMY Turkey, Azerbaijan sign MoU to supply gas to Nakhchivan

Turkey, Azerbaijan sign MoU to supply gas to Nakhchivan

Turkey and Azerbaijan agreed to natural gas supplies from Turkey to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez and Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Dec. 15.
SPORTS Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off the pitch during a EUFA Champions League game between Turkey’s Medipol Başakşehir and France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 8 as a protest against the racist remark by one of the referees was a “milestone,” said Pierre Webo, Başakşehir’s assistant manager.