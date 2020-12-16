Tablet dating back to Egyptian era seized in Turkey

YALOVA

A historical artifact presumably dating back to the Egyptian period was seized by security forces in Turkey’s northwestern Yalova province on Dec. 15.

Local gendarmerie said in a statement that they learned a suspect, identified only by the initials S.U., was trying to sell historical artifacts.

The suspect was caught red-handed in the Altinova district by the gendarmerie team with a tablet that is presumed to date back to the Egyptian era, it added.