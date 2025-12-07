Syria’s al-Sharaa warns Israel against moves to alter 1974 ceasefire deal

DOHA

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa warned Saturday that any attempt by Israel to alter the 1974 Disengagement Agreement or pursue alternative arrangements, including a proposed buffer zone, would turn the region into “a dangerous place with unknown consequences.”

Speaking during a dialogue session at the Doha Forum 2025, Sharaa said Israel is attempting to “export its crises to other countries” and avoid responsibility for the ongoing massacres in Gaza.

He accused Israel of justifying all actions under the pretext of security concerns, while Syria, since its liberation, has “sent positive messages aimed at strengthening regional stability.”

Sharaa said Syria insists that Israel must adhere strictly to the 1974 agreement governing the ceasefire line in the Golan Heights.

He questioned the logic behind calls for a demilitarized buffer zone, saying such proposals fail to address who would secure the area if Syrian forces are excluded.

“There are many questions surrounding the demand for a demilitarized zone. Who will protect this area if the Syrian army is not present?” he said.

“Any agreement must guarantee Syria’s interests,” he said. “Syria is the party exposed to Israeli attacks, so who is more entitled to demand withdrawal and security arrangements?”

The Syrian leader revealed that there are negotiations with Israel with US participation, and that all countries support Damascus’ demand for Tel Aviv to withdraw to the lines prior to Dec. 8, 2024.

‘Model for regional stability’

Sharaa affirmed that Syria has regained many of its international relations after Bashar al-Assad’s fall and has shifted from “a region exporting crises to a region that can be a model for regional stability.”

He pledged to continue working to convince the U.S. to fully lift the Caesar Act sanctions.

“President Trump’s administration supports the path of lifting sanctions on Syria,” and that economic recovery “will greatly help achieve stability,” he said.

Regarding state-building efforts, Sharaa said Syria has transitioned to a system of governance unlike the previous one following the “success of the popular revolution.”

“Everyone is represented today in the government based on competence rather than quotas,” he said, adding that the new governing system will be founded on a temporary constitutional declaration, to be followed by drafting a constitution and moving toward elections after four years.

“Syria is developing based on elections, and although we are not ready for them at this moment, we held the People’s Assembly elections in a manner consistent with the transitional phase, and the principle that the people choose who governs them is fundamental.”

“After liberation, we held a comprehensive national dialogue conference from which a temporary constitutional declaration emerged,” he said.

“This declaration granted the president authority to remain for five years, during which many laws will be issued and the constitution— which will be the fundamental reference for the governing system—will be drafted. After four years, we will certainly go to elections.”

The Syrian government has been stepping up efforts to stabilize security across the country since Assad’s overthrow on Dec. 8, 2024, after more than two decades in power.