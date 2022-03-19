Syrian sues Frontex over pushback from Greece

  • March 19 2022 07:00:00

Syrian sues Frontex over pushback from Greece

BRUSSELS
Syrian sues Frontex over pushback from Greece

A Syrian who says he was illegally pushed back into Turkey by Greek authorities is suing the EU border agency Frontex for alleged complicity, the association mounting his legal case told AFP.

The lawsuit was lodged March 10, according to the European Court of Justice website.

The plaintiff, Alaa Hamoudi, is claiming $550,000 from Frontex over action he says the Greek coast guard took on April 28-29, 2020, according to the Front-Lex legal association representing him.

Front-Lex said that, after Hamoudi arrived on the Greek island of Samos with around 20 other asylum-seekers, they were loaded by Greek authorities onto a crowded inflatable dinghy and abandoned at sea for 17 hours.

A Frontex plane surveilled the situation at the time, alleged Hamoudi, who now resides in Turkey.

Such an act, if proven, could constitute “refoulement,” the forcible return of asylum-seekers which is illegal under international law.

Frontex, the EU’s biggest agency with a budget of 750 million euros this year, has been helping the Greek coast guard monitor the Greek side of the maritime border with Turkey.

sued,

WORLD China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

    Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

  2. Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

    Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

  3. Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

    Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

  4. COVID-19 pandemic may end soon: Expert

    COVID-19 pandemic may end soon: Expert

  5. Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch

    Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch
Recommended
China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year
Seven charged in France over daylight robbery of ’Lupin’ crew

Seven charged in France over daylight robbery of ’Lupin’ crew
In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support

In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support
Zelensky calls for fresh talks, Russia says entered Mariupol center

Zelensky calls for fresh talks, Russia says entered Mariupol center
NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket

NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket
Shenzhen eases lockdown as pandemic gnaws at China economy

Shenzhen eases lockdown as pandemic gnaws at China economy
WORLD China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reported its first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, both coming in the northeastern province of Jilin as the country faces its worst case upsurge since the pandemic’s outset.
ECONOMY Argentina’s debt deal with IMF gets final legislative OK

Argentina’s debt deal with IMF gets final legislative OK

Argentina’s senate has given final legislative approval for President Alberto Fernandez’s administration to refinance the government’s $45 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund and avoid a default.
SPORTS Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Andriy Yarmolenko scored an extra-time winner as West Ham knocked out Sevilla.