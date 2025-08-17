Syrian president says unifying country 'should not be with blood'

Syrian president says unifying country 'should not be with blood'

IDLIB
Syrian president says unifying country should not be with blood

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has said the battle to unify his country after years of civil war "should not be with blood,” accusing those seeking any partition of political ignorance.

"We still have another battle ahead of us to unify Syria and it should not be with blood and military force... it should be through some kind of understanding because Syria is tired of war," Sharaa said during a dialogue session involving notables from the northwest province of Idlib.

"I do not see Syria as at risk of division. Some people desire a process of dividing Syria and trying to establish cantons... this matter is impossible," he said.

“Those who advocate divisions in Syria are politically ignorant and dreamers. Syrian society does not lean toward partition and rejects the very idea,” it said.

In March, the Syrian government and the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the country’s northeast signed an agreement aimed at integrating the group into the Damascus administration. However, talks on implementing the deal have stalled due to the SDF’s insistence on decentralisation.

“The SDF says they are ready to implement this agreement. But at times, both on the ground, in negotiations, and in the media, they give signals that contradict their statements,” Sharaa said.

Despite all the challenges, Sharaa noted that international pressure is in favor of a peaceful solution with the SDF. “I am optimistic on this matter as well. Hopefully, within a few months, the file will be resolved in a healthy way.”

The Syrian president also criticized some groups who seek division in the Druze city of Sweida.

"Some parties seek to gain power through regional power, Israel or others. This is also extremely difficult and cannot be implemented," he said.

At the protest in Sweida, some demonstrators waved the Israeli flag and called for self-determination for the region.

A week of bloodshed in Sweida began on July 13 with clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin, but rapidly escalated, with Israel also carrying out strikes.

 

Ahmad al-Sharaa, unity,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul, Ankaras Çankaya lead Türkiyes socioeconomic ranking

Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

    Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

  2. Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

    Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

  3. Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

    Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

  4. China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

    China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

  5. House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

    House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July
Recommended
Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan
Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war
China slams Germany for hyping regional tensions in Asia

China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia
Five killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine apartment block

Five killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine apartment block
Mass rally in Tel Aviv calls for end to Gaza war, hostage deal

Mass rally in Tel Aviv calls for end to Gaza war, hostage deal
Zelensky says Russia must end war, after Trump pressures Ukraine

Zelensky says Russia must end war, after Trump pressures Ukraine
Iraq starts work on ISIL mass grave thought to contain thousands

Iraq starts work on ISIL mass grave thought to contain thousands
WORLD Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain on Monday halted search and rescue operations in northern Pakistan after flash floods that have killed nearly 350 people with around 200 still missing, officials said.

ECONOMY House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) surged by 32.8 percent year-on-year in nominal terms in July, but fell by 0.5 percent in real terms, according to the Central Bank’s statement on Aug. 18.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿