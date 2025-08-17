Syrian president says unifying country 'should not be with blood'

IDLIB

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has said the battle to unify his country after years of civil war "should not be with blood,” accusing those seeking any partition of political ignorance.

"We still have another battle ahead of us to unify Syria and it should not be with blood and military force... it should be through some kind of understanding because Syria is tired of war," Sharaa said during a dialogue session involving notables from the northwest province of Idlib.

"I do not see Syria as at risk of division. Some people desire a process of dividing Syria and trying to establish cantons... this matter is impossible," he said.

“Those who advocate divisions in Syria are politically ignorant and dreamers. Syrian society does not lean toward partition and rejects the very idea,” it said.

In March, the Syrian government and the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the country’s northeast signed an agreement aimed at integrating the group into the Damascus administration. However, talks on implementing the deal have stalled due to the SDF’s insistence on decentralisation.

“The SDF says they are ready to implement this agreement. But at times, both on the ground, in negotiations, and in the media, they give signals that contradict their statements,” Sharaa said.

Despite all the challenges, Sharaa noted that international pressure is in favor of a peaceful solution with the SDF. “I am optimistic on this matter as well. Hopefully, within a few months, the file will be resolved in a healthy way.”

The Syrian president also criticized some groups who seek division in the Druze city of Sweida.

"Some parties seek to gain power through regional power, Israel or others. This is also extremely difficult and cannot be implemented," he said.

At the protest in Sweida, some demonstrators waved the Israeli flag and called for self-determination for the region.

A week of bloodshed in Sweida began on July 13 with clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin, but rapidly escalated, with Israel also carrying out strikes.