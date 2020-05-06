Syrian man to donate plasma for virus treatment

KARABÜK- Anadolu Agency

A Syrian man who beat coronavirus wants to donate lifesaving immune plasma as a gesture of gratitude to the Turkish people.

Muhammed Alismail, 27, came to Turkey with his family seven years ago after fleeing the Syrian civil war. He started bachelor's in environmental engineering at Karabük University.

Alismail tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on April 11.

He was treated by Turkish doctors and discharged from hospital on April 30.

The young Syrian said he wants to save lives by donating immune plasma, a liquid component in blood rich with anti-bodies crucial in fighting the virus.

"On May 7, I will donate my immune plasma for the treatment of another patient. Anyone who is cured should donate immune plasma for the health of others. Hopefully, we will get through these days together," he said.

