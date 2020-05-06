Syrian man to donate plasma for virus treatment

  • May 06 2020 09:38:40

Syrian man to donate plasma for virus treatment

KARABÜK- Anadolu Agency
Syrian man to donate plasma for virus treatment

A Syrian man who beat coronavirus wants to donate lifesaving immune plasma as a gesture of gratitude to the Turkish people.

Muhammed Alismail, 27, came to Turkey with his family seven years ago after fleeing the Syrian civil war. He started bachelor's in environmental engineering at Karabük University.

Alismail tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on April 11.

He was treated by Turkish doctors and discharged from hospital on April 30.

The young Syrian said he wants to save lives by donating immune plasma, a liquid component in blood rich with anti-bodies crucial in fighting the virus.

"On May 7, I will donate my immune plasma for the treatment of another patient. Anyone who is cured should donate immune plasma for the health of others. Hopefully, we will get through these days together," he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,520 as recoveries exceed 73,285

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,520 as recoveries exceed 73,285

  3. Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya?

    Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya?

  4. Istanbul residents use more water, but dams lack resources

    Istanbul residents use more water, but dams lack resources

  5. 400,000 Syrians in Turkey returned home: Interior Ministry

    400,000 Syrians in Turkey returned home: Interior Ministry
Recommended
Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus

Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus
Turkish coronavirus patient in Sudan brought to homeland

Turkish coronavirus patient in Sudan brought to homeland

Turkey is self-sufficient in coronavirus fight: AKP spokesperson

Turkey is self-sufficient in coronavirus fight: AKP spokesperson
Flower growers eye Italian and Spanish markets

Flower growers eye Italian and Spanish markets
473 Turks died from COVID-19 abroad: FM Çavuşoğlu

473 Turks died from COVID-19 abroad: FM Çavuşoğlu
Social media debate stirred after university admission exams brought forward amid COVID-19

Social media debate stirred after university admission exams brought forward amid COVID-19
WORLD Updated UK virus toll becomes worlds second highest

Updated UK virus toll becomes world's second highest

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus has topped 32,000, according to an updated official count released May 5, pushing the country past Italy to become the second-most impacted after the United States.    
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

Looking to restart domestic and international flights after a suspension due to coronavirus, Turkish Airlines has drafted a flight plan for June, July, and August, sources told Anadolu Agency on May 6. 
SPORTS Resuming league games federations call: Minister

Resuming league games federation's call: Minister

Continuing football matches in Turkey that were suspended because of the coronavirus will be a decision that will be made by the football federation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 5. 