Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation

PARIS

Syria's foreign minister met with an Israeli delegation in Paris to discuss de-escalation and the situation in Druze-majority Sweida province after deadly sectarian violence last month, state media reported Wednesday.

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer attended the meeting on Tuesday, along with Syria's intelligence chief, Syrian state television said, citing an unnamed government source.

The meeting discussed "de-escalation and non-interference in Syria's internal affairs" and addressed monitoring the Sweida ceasefire announced by the United States last month, state news agency SANA said.

"Both sides affirmed their commitment to the unity of Syrian territory, their rejection of any projects aiming to divide it," and emphasised that Sweida and its Druze citizens are an integral part of Syria, the broadcaster reported the source as saying.

A week of violence began on July 13 with clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin, but rapidly escalated, drawing in government forces, with Israel also carrying out strikes.

Israel, which has its own Druze community, has said it acted to defend the minority group as well as to enforce its own demands for the demilitarisation of southern Syria.

"These talks are taking place under U.S. mediation, as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Syria and preserving the unity and integrity of its territory," SANA said, adding they resulted in "understandings that support stability in the region".

'More stable environment'

Israel and Syria have technically remained at war since 1948.

As an Islamist-led offensive late last year toppled longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, Israel deployed troops to the U.N.-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights which has separated Israeli and Syrian forces since the armistice that followed the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

State television said "the two sides discussed the need to reach a clear mechanism to reactivate the 1974 disengagement agreement... and establish a more stable environment".

Discussions also addressed the humanitarian situation in southern Syria, with both parties agreeing on "the need to intensify assistance for the people of Sweida and the Bedouin", it reported.

Hundreds demonstrated in Sweida on Saturday, calling for self-determination and some raising Israeli flags and accusing Damascus of imposing a blockade, something officials have denied, pointing to the entry of several aid convoys.

Paris hosted a similar meeting between Shaibani and Dermer last month, while a diplomatic source previously told AFP that other face-to-face meetings were held in Baku.

U.S. envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack said on X late Tuesday that he met with Israeli Druze spiritual leader Mowafaq Tarif, discussing Sweida "and how to bring together the interests of all parties, de-escalate tensions, and build understanding".