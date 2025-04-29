Syrian gov’t vows accountability after clashes with Druze fighters

A Syria war monitor on April 29 said nine people including six Druze fighters were killed in sectarian clashes near Damascus, as authorities blamed "gunmen" and vowed to pursue those involved.

The overnight clashes, sparked by the circulation on social media of an audio recording deemed blasphemous, were met with condemnation from leaders of the Druze religious minority.

The violence follows clashes last month in the Alawite coastal heartland that were the deadliest and most violent events since the fall of longtime President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

"Heavy clashes erupted in Jaramana after security forces and affiliated gunmen stormed" areas of the mostly Druze and Christian suburb of Jaramana, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

The Interior Ministry reported "intermittent clashes between groups of gunmen,” adding that security forces "went to break up the clashes and protect the residents.”

It reported unspecified casualties including among the security forces.

"We affirm our keenness to pursue those involved and hold them to account," it said in a statement, adding that investigations were also ongoing to identify who was behind the recording "insulting our Prophet Mohammed.”

"We will not be lenient in bringing to justice anyone who contributes to sowing chaos and undermining security," the ministry statement added.

Security forces deployed in Jaramana last month following clashes between security forces and local gunmen tasked with protecting the area. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz at that time warned the new authorities not "to harm the Druze" minority.

