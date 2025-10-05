Syria selects members of first post-Assad parliament

DAMASCUS
Members of local committees in Syria began on Oct. 5 selecting members of a transitional parliament, with a third of the members appointed directly by interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The assembly's formation is set to consolidate the power of Sharaa, whose Islamist forces led a coalition that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 after more than 13 years of civil war.

Dozens of members of the local committees queued at Syria's National Library, formerly called the Assad National Library, to cast their vote.

According to the organizing committee, more than 1,500 candidates, just 14 percent of them women, are running for the assembly, which will have a renewable 30-month mandate.

Sharaa is to appoint 70 representatives out of the 210-member body.

The other two-thirds will be selected by local committees appointed by the electoral commission, which itself was appointed by Sharaa.

But southern Syria's Druze-majority Sweida province, which suffered sectarian bloodshed in July, and the country's Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)-held northeast are excluded from the process for now as they are outside Damascus's control and their 32 seats will remain empty.

The new authorities dissolved Syria's rubber-stamp legislature after taking power.

Under a temporary constitution announced in March, the incoming parliament will exercise legislative functions until a permanent constitution is adopted and new elections are held.

Sharaa has said it would be impossible to organize direct elections now, noting the large number of Syrians who lack documentation after millions fled abroad or were displaced internally during the civil war.

Around 6,000 people are taking part in the Oct. 5 selection process.

Preliminary results are expected to emerge after it ends, with state television reporting that some centers started counting the votes.

The final list of names is due to be announced on Oct. 6.

Under the rules, candidates must not be "supporters of the former regime" and must not promote secession or partition.

Those running include Syrian-American Henry Hamra, the first Jewish candidate since the 1940s.

 

