Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel

DAMASCUS
Syrian foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani said on Friday that Damascus was willing to cooperate with Washington to reimplement the 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel.

In a statement following a phone call with his American counterpart Marco Rubio, Shaibani said he expressed Syria's "aspiration to cooperate with the United States to return to the 1974 disengagement agreement".

Syria and Israel have technically been in a state of war since 1948.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on July 4 said the army must draw up a plan to prevent Iran from threatening Israel again after the arch-foes fought a 12-day war last month.
The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).  
The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women's group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
