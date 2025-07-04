Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel

DAMASCUS

Syrian foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani said on Friday that Damascus was willing to cooperate with Washington to reimplement the 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel.

In a statement following a phone call with his American counterpart Marco Rubio, Shaibani said he expressed Syria's "aspiration to cooperate with the United States to return to the 1974 disengagement agreement".

Syria and Israel have technically been in a state of war since 1948.