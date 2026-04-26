Syria opens trials against Assad-era figures

DAMASCUS

Trials of prominent figures from the rule of ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad began on Jan. 26, starting with a former security official.

The first trial sessions for symbolic former Syrian regime figures began with Atif Najib, who was arrested in January of last year.

Najib is the former head of political security in south Syria's Daraa province, the cradle of the country's 2011 uprising, and is accused of orchestrating a crackdown there. He is also a cousin of the ousted leader.

A Justice Ministry official said trials would follow for Wassim al-Assad, another of the former president's cousins, and Amjad Youssef, the main suspect in a 2013 massacre who was arrested this week, as well as "pilots who took part in bombing Syrian cities and towns.”

Syria's civil war began with a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests and spiralled into a 13-year conflict that killed more than half a million people.

Assad's forces pounded rebel-held areas, including with airstrikes and crude barrel bomb attacks, while tens of thousands of people disappeared, some into the country's brutal prison system.

Since seizing power in December 2024, Syria's new authorities have repeatedly announced the arrests of former officials, vowing to provide justice and accountability for Assad-era atrocities.

Assad fled to Russia with only a handful of confidants, abandoning senior officials and security officers, some of whom reportedly went abroad or took refuge in the coastal heartland of Assad's Alawite minority.

Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais said on April 24 on X that the Damascus criminal court was ready "for the moment that victims have long waited for: The start of public trials,” calling them "part of the transitional justice process.”