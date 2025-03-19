Syria, Lebanon agree to withdraw troops from border town after tensions

DAMASCUS

Syria and Lebanon agreed Wednesday to pull their armies from the border town of Hosh al-Sayyed Ali, with Damascus vowing a “decisive and immediate” reaction to any breach by Hezbollah after the two sides exchanged fire in recent days.

“Coordination with the Lebanese Army’s liaison officer led to an agreement for both armies to withdraw from Hosh al-Sayyed Ali, ensuring civilians’ return without any military presence inside, with forces stationed on the outskirts,” Syrian state news agency, SANA quoted Col. Abdel Moneim Daher, commander of the 1st Brigade, 52nd Division.

Daher stressed Syria’s commitment to the deal. “Any violation by Hezbollah will face a decisive, direct response without prior warning,” he said.

The move follows a ceasefire pact on Monday between the Syrian and Lebanese defense ministries to halt border clashes and boost cooperation, though details were sparse.

Tensions flared Sunday when Syria’s Defense Ministry accused Hezbollah of abducting and killing three soldiers. It promised “all necessary measures” against the “dangerous escalation.” Hezbollah denied involvement.

Lebanon’s army, meanwhile, said Monday that the Hermel border area of Hosh al-Sayyid Ali came under shelling from the Syrian side. In response, Lebanese military units returned fire at the sources of the attack.

Earlier Wednesday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized stabilizing the ceasefire and securing border villages, tracking developments with army chief Gen. Rodolph Haykal, per a presidency statement.

The Lebanese military began deploying to the area, patrolling to maintain order, it said.

Syria’s government aims to tighten security and reinforce control on its borders, including with Lebanon, targeting drug smugglers and remnants of the former regime that have been stirring unrest.

The border, spanning 375 kilometers (233 miles), features rugged terrain with no clear demarcation in many areas. While six official border crossings exist, the region remains porous, with frequent activity at unauthorized routes.

Hezbollah had maintained strong ties with the regime of Bashar al-Assad, who ruled from 2000 to 2024.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.