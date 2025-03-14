Syria leader signs constitutional declaration, hailing 'new history'

DAMASCUS

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa hailed the start of a "new history" for his country on Thursday, signing into force a constitutional declaration regulating its five-year transitional period and laying out rights for women and freedom of expression.

The declaration comes three months after rebels toppled Bashar al-Assad's repressive government, leading to calls for an inclusive new Syria that respects rights.

It also follows a wave of violence that broke out on Syria's Mediterranean coast last week, which a war monitor reported nearly 1,500 deaths.

Interim President Sharaa on Thursday said he hoped the constitutional declaration would mark the beginning of "a new history for Syria, where we replace oppression with justice... and suffering with mercy", as he signed the document at the presidential palace.

The new authorities had previously repealed the Assad-era constitution and dissolved parliament.

The declaration sets out a transitional period of five years, during which a "transitional justice commission" would be formed to "determine the means for accountability, establish the facts, and provide justice to victims and survivors" of the former government's misdeeds.

According to a copy of the document shared by the presidency, "the glorification of the former Assad regime and its symbols" is forbidden, as is "denying, praising, justifying or downplaying its crimes".

Abdul Hamid al-Awak, a member of the committee that drafted the document, said it also enshrined "women's right to participate in work and education, and have all their social, political and economic rights guaranteed".

The declaration maintains the requirement that the president of the republic must be a Muslim, with Islamic jurisprudence set out as "the main source" of legislation.

It gives the president a sole exceptional power: declaring a state of emergency.

Awak added that the people's assembly, a third of which will be appointed by the president, would be tasked with drafting all legislation.

Cannot be impeached

Under the declaration, the legislature cannot impeach the president, nor can the president dismiss any lawmakers.

Executive power would also be restricted to the president in the transitional period, Awak said, pointing to the need for "rapid action to confront any difficulties".

He added that the declaration also guarantees the "freedom of opinion, expression and the press", and affirms the independence of the judiciary.

Awak said a committee would be formed to draft a new permanent constitution.

Sharaa, who led the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded Assad's overthrow, was appointed interim president in late January.

He promised to issue the constitutional declaration to serve as a "legal reference" during the transition period.

'Proper implementation'

The Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria sharply criticised the declaration, saying it "contradicts the reality of Syria and its diversity".

Earlier this week, the Syrian Democratic Forces -- dominated by the YPG terrorist organization -- struck a deal with the authorities in Damascus to be integrated into state institutions.

But the administration on Thursday said the declaration "does not represent the aspirations of our people" and "undermines efforts to achieve true democracy".

The text of the declaration states: "Calls for division and separatism, requests for foreign intervention, or reliance on foreign powers are criminalized," without offering specifics.

It adds, however, that the government "seeks to coordinate with relevant countries and entities to support the reconstruction process".

YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization.

A U.N. spokesman quoted special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen as saying he "hopes the (constitutional) declaration can be a solid legal framework for a genuinely credible and inclusive political transition", adding "proper implementation will be key".

The declaration comes a week after the deadly rash of violence on Syria's coast, in what analysts described as the gravest threat so far to the transitional process.

In a statement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday: "Nothing can justify the killing of civilians", calling for a credible investigation.

He added the U.N. was ready to work with Syrians towards "an inclusive political transition that ensures accountability, fosters national healing, and lays the foundation for Syria's long-term recovery".

Sharaa has vowed to prosecute those behind the bloodshed, with the authorities announcing several arrests.