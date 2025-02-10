Syria leader says thousands joining new army

DAMASCUS

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in an interview released on Monday that "thousands" of people were joining the country's new army following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad and the dissolution of his military.

"I did not impose mandatory conscription in Syria. Instead, I opted for voluntary enlistment, and today thousands are joining the new Syrian army," Sharaa told "The Rest is Politics" podcast, hosted by Alastair Campbell, former spokesman for British leader Tony Blair and Rory Stewart, an ex-Conservative minister.

Since the fall of longtime ruler Assad in December 2024, Syria's authorities have dissolved the former military and security services and have set up centers for personnel who served under the ousted government to settle their status.

Sharaa, who was appointed interim president last month, noted that "a large number of young men" had fled Syria to escape mandatory military conscription.

"There were many defected former officers who are now gradually rejoining the current Defense Ministry," Sharaa added in the interview, which was dubbed into English.

Syria's new authorities have said that armed groups active in the country would integrate into the national army, at a time when security remains tenuous.

Sharaa, who has been urging countries to lift sanctions on Syria, noted the measures "were imposed on the previous regime during its systematic crimes.”

"Now that we have dismantled the regime and its prisons, these sanctions should be lifted, as there is no justification for them after the fall of the regime," he said.

Syria's conflict broke out in 2011 after Assad brutally repressed anti-government protests, sparking a complex conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

Sharaa, who has been giving interviews to many outlets, including non-traditional online ones, said Syria faced "major security challenges and one of the direct solutions is through economic development.”

"That is what we are focusing on now. Without economic growth, there can be no stability, and without stability, we risk creating an environment that fosters chaos and insecurity," he added.

Sharaa on Feb. 10 met with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis in Damascus.

“The institutions have to be based on the rule of law. They have to be inclusive, tolerant and fully comply with international law and especially the Law of the Sea,” Gerapetritis said in an interview after the meeting.