Syria declares partial amnesty for several offenses

Syria declares partial amnesty for several offenses

DAMASCUS
Syria declares partial amnesty for several offenses

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has promulgated a partial amnesty for offenses committed prior to Sept. 22, with local media suggesting that this amnesty extends to certain groups of refugees as well.

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the decree stipulates amnesty for "deserters, those in hiding and individuals evading justice, both domestically and abroad."

However, some offenses categorized as "serious attacks on society and the state," such as bribery, various forms of forgery, acts contravening public morality and certain thefts, are excluded from this amnesty. Nevertheless, the specific infractions encompassed by the term "serious attacks on society and the state" remain ambiguously defined.

Abdurrahman Mustafa, the head of the Syrian interim government, commented to a Turkish news agency that this decree ostensibly aims to convey to the international community the Syrian regime's commitment to national reconciliation and the alleviation of sanctions.

He clarified that the amnesty does not pertain to military and political opposition, nor does it apply to soldiers who have disarmed and defected from the army.

Local media further asserted that this partial amnesty is likely to include many men who have fled the conflict and evaded conscription.

Since the onset of the civil war in 2011, millions of Syrians have embarked on a migration to European nations. Türkiye currently hosts approximately 3.4 million Syrian refugees, making it home to the largest refugee population in the world.

In recent years, the country has intensified its efforts to combat illegal immigration, apprehending thousands of irregular migrants and human traffickers both overland and at sea each month.

The Syrian media reported that some cities in Syria are currently experiencing a surge in real estate buying and selling activities following earlier amnesty rumors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

    Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

  2. Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

    Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

  3. Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

    Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

  4. Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran

    Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran

  5. Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

    Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv
Recommended
Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be fatal mistake

Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'
Trump says big threats on his life by Iran

Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran
Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

China launches intercontinental missile into Pacific in rare test

China launches intercontinental missile into Pacific in rare test
Sirens sound in Tel Aviv after fresh air strikes reported in Lebanon

Sirens sound in Tel Aviv after fresh air strikes reported in Lebanon
World leaders at UN warn against full-scale war over Israeli aggression

World leaders at UN warn against 'full-scale war' over Israeli aggression
Palestinians absent from Israeli news coverage of Gaza war

Palestinians absent from Israeli news coverage of Gaza war
WORLD Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be fatal mistake

Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

The Kremlin said Wednesday that "forcing" Russia into peace would be a "fatal mistake," rejecting comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations.
ECONOMY Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that inflation in Türkiye is projected to drop below 20 percent next year and to single digits the following year, urging the business community to consider the Medium-Term Program in their financial calculations.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿