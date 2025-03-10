Syria announces end of operation against Assad loyalists

Syria announces end of operation against Assad loyalists

DAMASCUS
Syria announces end of operation against Assad loyalists

Syria's Defense Ministry on Monday announced the end of a major security operation in coastal provinces, after days of clashes, violence and reported killings.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said nearly 1,500 people have died in the violence since March 6, with several agencies reporting killings of civilians in the heartland of the Alawite minority to which deposed President Bashar al-Assad belongs.

Syrian security forces had neutralized security threats and "regime remnants" in Latakia and Tartus provinces on the Mediterranean coast, Defense Ministry spokesman Hassan Abdul Ghani said in a statement on official news agency SANA.

"Having achieved this, we announce the end of the military operation," Abdul Ghani said.

He hailed "the success of our forces... in achieving all the objectives set" for the operation.

"We were able... to absorb the attacks of the remnants of the toppled regime and its officers" and push them from "vital" locations, Abdul Ghani said.

He said public institutions are now able “to resume operations and provide essential services to our citizens, paving the way for a return to normal life and reinforcing security and stability.”

Clashes broke out last week between the security forces and gunmen loyal to Assad, with the Observatory reporting 231 security personnel and 250 pro-Assad fighters killed.

Abdul Ghani said that "the security apparatuses will work in the upcoming phase to consolidate our work to ensure stability and preserve residents' safety and security.”

He also pointed to "new plans to continue fighting the remnants of the toppled regime and work on eliminating any future threats.”

Responding to the civilian killing reports, Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on March 9 announced the formation of a committee tasked with investigating the violence in coastal communities, including “violations against civilians” and another one tasked with “maintaining civil peace.”

He also vowed to "hold accountable, firmly and without leniency, anyone who was involved in the bloodshed of civilians.”

"There will be no one above the law and anyone whose hands have been stained with the blood of Syrians will face justice sooner or later," he said.

The outbreak of violence was part of “attempts by remnants of the former regime, with foreign parties behind them, to create new strife and drag our country to a civil war, with the goal of dividing it and destroying its unity and stability,” the interim leader said.

Following Al-Sharaa’s “foreign parties” statement, some media reports, including from the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV channel, have claimed that Iran and allied groups in the region were behind the violence.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on March 10 roundly rejected the accusation in his weekly press briefing.

"This accusation is completely ridiculous and rejected, and we think that pointing the finger of accusation at Iran and Iran's friends is wrongly addressed, a deviant trend, and a hundred percent misleading," he said.

Meanwhile, the United States and Russia asked the United Nations Security Council to meet behind closed doors on March 10 over the escalating violence in Syria.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump
Syria forges new path for unity, integration with landmark Damascus-SDF deal

Syria forges new path for unity, integration with landmark Damascus-SDF deal
Militants hold 450 train passengers hostage in Pakistan

Militants hold 450 train passengers hostage in Pakistan
Ex-Philippine President Duterte boards plane for The Hague

Ex-Philippine President Duterte boards plane for The Hague
Uganda army deploys troops to South Sudan capital

Uganda army deploys troops to South Sudan capital
EU chief calls for defense surge

EU chief calls for defense 'surge'
Search ends for missing crew member after North Sea collision

Search ends for missing crew member after North Sea collision
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿