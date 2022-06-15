Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch

  • June 15 2022 09:12:00

Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch

GENEVA
Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch

Switzerland closed its airspace on Wednesday after a computer glitch with the air traffic control system grounded flights, officials said.

"Swiss airspace is closed to traffic for security reasons after computer failure with Skyguide, the Swiss air traffic control service," Skyguide said in a statement.

It did not give any details about the computer crash, but said it "regrets this incident and its consequences for the clients, partners and passengers of Geneva and Zurich airports and is working flat out to find a solution."

Earlier, Geneva’s airport said in a tweet that it was grounding all of its flights until 11 am (0900 GMT) because of the computer failure.

The Swiss news agency ATS-Keystone said international flights to Switzerland were being re-routed to Milan.

TURKEY Last photo of Turks killed in Italy helicopter crash unveiled

Last photo of Turks killed in Italy helicopter crash unveiled
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

    Turkey’s new 5B satellite goes into service

  2. Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

    Ministry unveils weekly COVID data

  3. Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

    Istanbul Airport second busiest in Europe

  4. Amid NATO bid, Sweden vows tougher anti-terror laws

    Amid NATO bid, Sweden vows tougher anti-terror laws

  5. Turkey taking necessary security measures, Ankara says to Israel

    Turkey taking necessary security measures, Ankara says to Israel
Recommended
UK vows to pursue asylum policy after Rwanda flight cancelled

UK vows to pursue asylum policy after Rwanda flight cancelled
Spy agencies’ focus on China could snare Chinese Americans

Spy agencies’ focus on China could snare Chinese Americans
Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city

Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city
UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action

UK moves to rewrite Brexit rules; EU threatens legal action
Top US, Chinese national security figures hold ‘candid’ talks

Top US, Chinese national security figures hold ‘candid’ talks
Iran media: Scores injured in explosion at chemical factory

Iran media: Scores injured in explosion at chemical factory
WORLD Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch

Switzerland closes airspace after computer glitch

Switzerland closed its airspace on Wednesday after a computer glitch with the air traffic control system grounded flights, officials said.

ECONOMY More than 3 million tourists visit Antalya

More than 3 million tourists visit Antalya

Antalya, one of Turkey’s major holiday destinations, has welcomed 3.1 million foreign tourists since the start of the year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.