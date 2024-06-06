Swedish firms suspected of skirting Russia sanctions

Swedish firms suspected of skirting Russia sanctions

STOCKHOLM
Swedish firms suspected of skirting Russia sanctions

Sweden's foreign ministry has said that it had been in contact with Ericsson, Volvo and other Swedish multinationals after the European Commission said they were suspected of exporting products to Russia despite EU sanctions.

The other companies included Atlas Copco, Sandvik, SKF and Axis, the Foreign Ministry's press office told AFP in an email, adding that it took the commission's information "very seriously."

The EU slapped sanctions on numerous sectors of the Russian economy in 2022 in response to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The ministry of foreign affairs has informed the companies of the information we received from the EU Commission," it said.

"The relevant authorities' assessment is that the information is not entirely complete and requires further analysis ... to investigate how the products ended up in Russia," the ministry said.

The commission had informed the Foreign Ministry by letter that the companies "may have circumvented the sanctions through third countries, either via subsidiaries, subcontractors or other actors."

It said the EU body's information was based on Russian customs data, and included information on imports of sensitive products to Russia during January-November 2023.

Telecoms equipment giant Ericsson categorically denied that it had circumvented EU sanctions.

"Since the invasion of Ukraine, Ericsson has not supplied any hardware components to Russia and all software deliveries and services to customers were wound down in compliance with applicable sanctions by the end of 2022, it told AFP in an email.

The Swedish foreign ministry said "all EU countries were included in the EU Commission's follow-up to counter sanctions evasion," but said it had not been informed of which EU countries had been asked to follow up.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

    Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

    Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

  3. Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

    Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

  4. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  5. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Recommended
US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players
IMF gives draft approval to $820 mln Egypt payout

IMF gives draft approval to $820 mln Egypt payout
Samsung workers in South Korea stage first ever strike

Samsung workers in South Korea stage first ever strike
Türkiye, China sign deal on tourism cooperation

Türkiye, China sign deal on tourism cooperation
Resilience to external shocks strengthening: Şimşek

Resilience to external shocks strengthening: Şimşek
Turkish Airlines carries nearly 33 million passengers in five months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 33 million passengers in five months
Samsung workers in S Korea stage first strike: union

Samsung workers in S Korea stage first strike: union
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿