Swede director wants viewers to join the show

Swede director wants viewers to join the show

STOCKHOLM
Swede director wants viewers to join the show

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund is aiming to get his famously straight-faced compatriots out of their seats with a special screening of Palme d'Or-winning satire "Triangle of Sadness."

Spectators will be asked to provide the provocateur filmmaker with details about themselves in a form before the showing later this month, and will be pushed to interact with the movie.

"Compared to countries like France and the US, the Nordics have a more passive audience culture", the two-time Palme d'Or winner said in a statement.

"Here we hide in our seats, taking less responsibility for the show," he said, adding that "after screenings we go home without discussing what we've seen."

The screening is set for Jan. 28 at the Gothenburg Film Festival in Sweden.

Ostlund, 48, said that watching a film together "intensifies the experience and sets a higher standard for what's shown on the screen."

"For cinematic culture to flourish and reach its full potential, the audience must understand the part they play," he said.

"Triangle of Sadness," a sharp satire about class conflict, won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

In the film, Ostlund turned his gaze on fashion models and the ultra-rich, who find their status suddenly undermined when disaster strikes a cruise ship.

The win put Ostlund among a select group of two-time winners of the top prize at Cannes. He first scooped the Palme d'Or in 2017 for "The Square."

TÜRKIYE HDP should be permanently banned, says chief prosecutor

HDP should be permanently banned, says chief prosecutor
LATEST NEWS

  1. HDP should be permanently banned, says chief prosecutor

    HDP should be permanently banned, says chief prosecutor

  2. Bahçeli slams opposition for accusing MHP of involvement in former official's murder

    Bahçeli slams opposition for accusing MHP of involvement in former official's murder

  3. Bridge, highway tolls not to be hiked this year

    Bridge, highway tolls not to be hiked this year

  4. Zelensky says Ukraine resisting 'tougher assaults' in Soledar

    Zelensky says Ukraine resisting 'tougher assaults' in Soledar

  5. Classified docs from Biden's VP period found at Washington think tank

    Classified docs from Biden's VP period found at Washington think tank
Recommended
Spielberg, Top Gun feted by National Board of Review

Spielberg, 'Top Gun' feted by National Board of Review
Prince Harry says explosive book is a bid to own my story

Prince Harry says explosive book is a bid to 'own my story'
Russell Banks, praised author of Cloudsplitter, dies at 82

Russell Banks, praised author of 'Cloudsplitter,' dies at 82
Egypts women DJs creating inclusive dance floors

Egypt's women DJs creating inclusive dance floors
Louvre Paris limits visitor numbers

Louvre Paris limits visitor numbers
Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

WORLD Zelensky says Ukraine resisting tougher assaults in Soledar

Zelensky says Ukraine resisting 'tougher assaults' in Soledar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday his troops were withstanding "new and even tougher assaults" on Soledar, near the eastern city of Bakhmut that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

ECONOMY Bridge, highway tolls not to be hiked this year

Bridge, highway tolls not to be hiked this year

Tolls charged for bridges and highways will not be increased in 2023, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced.
SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.