Sustainable Living Film Festival at Pera Museum

  • November 13 2020 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The Sustainable Living Film Festival (SLFF) will meet with its audience in Istanbul from Nov. 19 to 22 to hear the planet’s call for change during this extraordinary period the world is going through.

The SLFF2020 selection shows that achieving a sustainable global civilization is only possible when the environment and conditions of all living beings on the planet are sustainable; it reminds us that the season, the air, the water, the soil, the wild, the farmer, the seed, the forest, the insect, the tomato and the neighbor must be good for us to be good. If everyone is good, we are fine too.

Twenty feature length and short documentary films that will be screened at Pera Museum cover a very wide range of subjects and approaches such as sustainable farming and food systems, seed, regenerative ranching, right to water, climate change and migration, gold mining and wastes, megafires, biodiversity, nature preservation and wildlife, social entrepreneurship and sustainable economy.

The opening of the festival will be made with the film “Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times,” which was made by the U.N. to celebrate its 75th anniversary and the fifth anniversary of Sustainable Development Goals.

The whole film selection of SLFF2020 will also be online between Dec.1 and 6 at Surdurulebiliryasam.net.

All screenings in the festival will be free of charge and the event will host a limited amount of audience at Pera Museum with all the necessary COVID-19 precautions.

Among the films in the festival include “How We Grow,” “Food for Change,” “Shade Grown Coffee,” “Climate Limbo,” “Jozi Gold,” “Mega Fires,” “Hacking for the Commons,” “Lords of Water,” “Rewilding,” “The New Breed: The Rise of the Social Entrepreneur,” “Mirror,” “A Fistful of Rubbish,” “Biomimicry,” The Promise of Biomimicry,” “Stolen Fish,” “Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times,” “A Regenerative Secret,” “From Weedy Forests to Grassy Woodlands,” “The Compost Story” and “How We Live: A Journey Towards a Just Transition.”

