Suspect in Reyhanlı bombing case detained

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces have detained a suspect of the 2013 attack in the Reyhanlı district of Turkey's southern Hatay province, the country's interior minister announced on Sept. 8.

Ercan Bayat had been listed in the blue category with a bounty of 3 million Turkish liras ($400,850) in the Interior Ministry's color-coded wanted list, said Süleyman Soylu.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Also, the Syrian regime had given Bayat a permit to carry firearms, said the source on the condition of anonymity.

The May 2013 bombings in the Reyhanlı district, near Turkey's border with Syria, left 53 dead. Some 912 buildings, 891 workplaces and 148 vehicles were also heavily damaged in the attack.