Suspect in Reyhanlı bombing case detained

  • September 09 2020 09:22:16

Suspect in Reyhanlı bombing case detained

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Suspect in Reyhanlı bombing case detained

Turkish security forces have detained a suspect of the 2013 attack in the Reyhanlı district of Turkey's southern Hatay province, the country's interior minister announced on Sept. 8. 

Ercan Bayat had been listed in the blue category with a bounty of 3 million Turkish liras ($400,850) in the Interior Ministry's color-coded wanted list, said Süleyman Soylu.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Also, the Syrian regime had given Bayat a permit to carry firearms, said the source on the condition of anonymity.

The May 2013 bombings in the Reyhanlı district, near Turkey's border with Syria, left 53 dead. Some 912 buildings, 891 workplaces and 148 vehicles were also heavily damaged in the attack.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

    Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

  2. Turkey dares Greece to negotiation table

    Turkey dares Greece to negotiation table

  3. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  4. Turkey-Iran dialogue decisive in solving local problems: Erdoğan

    Turkey-Iran dialogue decisive in solving local problems: Erdoğan

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,782 as daily cases increase by 1,761

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,782 as daily cases increase by 1,761
Recommended
Turkish university develops 8-minute virus test kit

Turkish university develops 8-minute virus test kit
Preschoolers, 1st graders due back in school

Preschoolers, 1st graders due back in school
Turkey closely following Libyan peace talks in Morocco

Turkey 'closely following' Libyan peace talks in Morocco
Ankara, Tehran agree to take steps against PKK, PJAK

Ankara, Tehran agree to take steps against PKK, PJAK
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes in Marmara Sea

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes in Marmara Sea
Turkey-Greece military delegation talks delayed

Turkey-Greece military delegation talks delayed

WORLD India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed nations.

ECONOMY Turkeys furniture, paper, forestry exports hit $3.5 bln

Turkey's furniture, paper, forestry exports hit $3.5 bln

Turkey exported furniture, paper, and forestry products worth $3.5 billion in the first eight months of this year, an industry group said on Sept 8.
SPORTS Heat oust depleted Bucks to reach NBA East finals, Lakers down Rockets

Heat oust depleted Bucks to reach NBA East finals, Lakers down Rockets

The Miami Heat punched their ticket to the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Sept. 8, beating top-seeded Milwaukee 103-94 as injured Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo watched from the bench.