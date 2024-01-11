Survey shows tradition remains prominent in Turkish society

ISTANBUL
A survey has revealed that tradition remains prominent in Turkish society, with men feeling more attached to tradition than women.

Research company Areda surveyed 2,384 people across Türkiye about their perception of tradition.

In the survey, when asked "How do you evaluate traditions and customs for a society?" 88.2 of participants answered "Necessary." Although there is a decline from the previous years, 90.2 percent in 2021 and 87.9 percent in 2022, tradition is supported by almost all of the society.

While 89 percent of men find traditions necessary, this rate is 87.4 percent among women.

Those who believe in preserving custom and traditions have also seen a slight decline to 90 percent in 2023. While this rate was 91.8 percent in 2021, it decreased to 91.3 percent in 2022.

Strikingly, young people between the ages of 18-34 stand out with 91.5 percent as the age group who care the most about customs and traditions. The situation in other age groups is as follows: 35-54 years old 89.7 percent, 55 years old and above 88.4 percent.

Meanwhile, 89 percent of the society find traditional values generally beneficial. On the other hand, there is a group of 11 percent who do not. This statistic varies with 50.5 percent who think that most of the traditional values in Türkiye are beneficial, while 38.6 percent think some are beneficial and 5.9 percent think that some are harmful, while 5 percent think that most of them are harmful.

According to the research findings, more than 90 percent of the society say that they feel more or less connected to traditions and customs; 61.1 percent of men feel very attached to traditions, while this rate remains at 44.9 percent among women.

