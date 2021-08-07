Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO

World champion Turkish boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli made history at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 7 by winning the gold medal in women's welterweight.

By defeating China’s Gu Hong, Sürmeneli sealed the first-ever Olympics medal in boxing for Turkey at Kokugikan Arena in the Japanese capital.

Sürmeneli, 23, became world champion at the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

“It's gold for Turkey! Busenaz Sürmeneli is the inaugural women's Boxing welterweight Olympic champion and Turkey's first ever gold in the sport!” wrote the official Olympics Twitter account.



