Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

  • August 07 2021 10:14:00

TOKYO
World champion Turkish boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli made history at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 7 by winning the gold medal in women's welterweight.

By defeating China’s Gu Hong, Sürmeneli sealed the first-ever Olympics medal in boxing for Turkey at Kokugikan Arena in the Japanese capital.

Sürmeneli, 23, became world champion at the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

“It's gold for Turkey! Busenaz Sürmeneli is the inaugural women's Boxing welterweight Olympic champion and Turkey's first ever gold in the sport!” wrote the official Olympics Twitter account.

World champion Turkish boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli made history at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 7 by winning the gold medal in women's welterweight.