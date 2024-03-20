Supreme Court lifts hold on contentious Texas immigration law

Supreme Court lifts hold on contentious Texas immigration law

TEXAS
Supreme Court lifts hold on contentious Texas immigration law

The U.S. Supreme Court lifted its hold Tuesday on a controversial Texas law that would allow state police to arrest and deport migrants who cross illegally into the United States from Mexico.

The move by the conservative-majority court allows the law, known as Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), to take effect while legal challenges play out in lower courts.

The administration of Democratic President Joe Biden has strongly opposed SB 4, arguing that the federal government has authority over immigration matters, not individual states.

The White House swiftly denounced the high court's move.

"We fundamentally disagree with the Supreme Court's order allowing Texas' harmful and unconstitutional law to go into effect," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"SB 4 will not only make communities in Texas less safe, it will also burden law enforcement, and sow chaos and confusion at our southern border," Jean-Pierre said. "SB 4 is just another example of Republican officials politicizing the border while blocking real solutions."

A federal judge last month temporarily blocked the law passed by the Republican majority in the Texas state legislature saying it "conflicts with key provisions of federal immigration law."

But a conservative-dominated appeals court said SB 4 could go into force unless the Supreme Court ruled otherwise.

The nation's highest court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, issued a temporary stay on SB 4 earlier this month but lifted it Tuesday while further arguments about the law are heard in the appeals court.

 'Invites further chaos' 

The three liberal justices on the court dissented.

"Today, the Court invites further chaos and crisis in immigration enforcement," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote.

"Texas passed a law that directly regulates the entry and removal of noncitizens and explicitly instructs its state courts to disregard any ongoing federal immigration proceedings," Sotomayor said. "That law upends the federal-state balance of power that has existed for over a century."

Migrants in Mexico, meanwhile, told AFP they still planned on crossing the border.

"We've come to work," said 42-year-old Oscar Galeano of Guatemala, hoping for compassion from U.S. authorities and an opportunity to immigrate. " We didn't come to take anything from anyone."

Venezuelan Giancarlo Navarro, 43, described himself as "a political exile."

"I cannot return to my country," he said.

Republicans blame Biden for the recent record flow of migrants into the United States, while the White House accuses Republicans of deliberately sabotaging a bipartisan attempt to find a solution.

Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas and an ally of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has decried an "invasion" of the southern border.

"Texas has the right to defend itself because of President Biden's ongoing failure to fulfill his duty to protect our state from the invasion at our southern border," Abbott said recently.

SB 4 is the latest immigration flashpoint between Abbott and federal authorities.

The U.S. Justice Department has also filed a lawsuit seeking the removal of a floating barrier installed by Texas authorities in the Rio Grande river to stop migrants crossing from Mexico.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

    Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

  2. VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

    VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

  3. Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

    Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

  4. EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

    EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

  5. Australia hosts China FM, sees 'stability' in ties

    Australia hosts China FM, sees 'stability' in ties
Recommended
Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official
EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains
Australia hosts China FM, sees stability in ties

Australia hosts China FM, sees 'stability' in ties
N Koreas Kim oversees hypersonic missile engine test: state media

N Korea's Kim oversees hypersonic missile engine test: state media
Blinken due in Mideast in new bid to secure Gaza truce

Blinken due in Mideast in new bid to secure Gaza truce
Israel begins Rafah aggression: Palestinian Foreign Ministry

Israel begins Rafah aggression: Palestinian Foreign Ministry
WORLD Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

Canada will halt all arms shipments to Israel, a government official told AFP on Tuesday, a decision that has drawn the ire of Israel as it faces growing international scrutiny over its war in the Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

Inflation in Türkiye was higher than expected in January and February due to various reasons, but will gradually lose momentum in March, according to Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe will consider withdrawing from the Turkish topflight after some of the club’s players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following a road victory over the weekend, the Süper Lig club has said.
﻿