Süper Lig clubs can sign 16 foreign players: Federation

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Football Federation decided on Jan. 13 to increase to 16 the number of foreign players allowed on teams in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Federation chief Nihat Ozdemir said the quota will change from 14 during the second half of the Turkish top-flight football division 2020-21 season.