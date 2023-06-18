Sunak to urge investors to support Ukraine reconstruction

Sunak to urge investors to support Ukraine reconstruction

LONDON
Sunak to urge investors to support Ukraine reconstruction

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to call on investors and businesses at a summit in London this week to match Ukraine's "bravery on the battlefield" with support to get the country back on its feet.

Sunak will use the International Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 to urge the private sector to make the war-torn nation "financially stronger" and "technologically advanced", the prime minister's office said.

More than 1,000 foreign dignitaries from 61 states along with business chiefs and global investors will join Sunak in London on June 21. 

The two-day summit, which is being jointly hosted by the U.K. and Ukraine, aims to unlock the potential of the private sector to help rebuild Ukraine.

The last annual summit of its kind was held in Lugano in Switzerland in July last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend virtually and both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also expected to speak in the opening session.

Sunak is expected to make the case for greater innovation targeted at the country, which was becoming a major player in the global IT industry prior to the Russian invasion.

“Time and time again, Ukraine has shown its ability to rapidly harness innovation and creativity, and I know its recovery will be no different," he is expected to say.

"A financially stronger, technologically advanced Ukraine will bolster its ability to drive Russia back behind its borders and build a brighter future for a sovereign and modern Ukraine of the future."

UK, Economy,

TÜRKIYE Kızılelma UAV test-fires indigenous guidance kit

Kızılelma UAV test-fires indigenous guidance kit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kızılelma UAV test-fires indigenous guidance kit

    Kızılelma UAV test-fires indigenous guidance kit

  2. Erdoğan calls for boosting Türkiye-EU ties

    Erdoğan calls for boosting Türkiye-EU ties

  3. Quake survivor fathers receive gifts

    Quake survivor fathers receive gifts

  4. ‘New economic administration’s priority is to reduce inflation’

    ‘New economic administration’s priority is to reduce inflation’

  5. Demirören Group aims higher in media

    Demirören Group aims higher in media
Recommended
‘New economic administration’s priority is to reduce inflation’

‘New economic administration’s priority is to reduce inflation’
Boeing expects number of planes in air to double by 2042

Boeing expects number of planes in air to double by 2042
Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz

Government’s medium-term program to be revised: Yılmaz
South Korean travelers return to Cappadocia

South Korean travelers return to Cappadocia
End-year inflation expectations deteriorate

End-year inflation expectations deteriorate
Central banks diverge over regional challenges

Central banks diverge over regional challenges
WORLD Sudan officials say airstrike killes 17 in capital

Sudan officials say airstrike killes 17 in capital

An airstrike in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Saturday killed at least 17 people, including five children, health officials said, as fighting continued between rival generals seeking to control the country.

ECONOMY ‘New economic administration’s priority is to reduce inflation’

‘New economic administration’s priority is to reduce inflation’

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to bring inflation, which is currently running at below 40 percent, down to single digits.

SPORTS Quake survivor fathers receive gifts

Quake survivor fathers receive gifts

On the occasion of Father’s Day, several aid materials collected in a campaign in the eastern province of Diyarbakır have been presented to fathers in the earthquake zone.