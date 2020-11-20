Suicide rate increases in Turkey, report reveals

  • November 20 2020 07:00:00

Suicide rate increases in Turkey, report reveals

ISTANBUL
Suicide rate increases in Turkey, report reveals

A total of 16,355 suicide cases took place in Turkey between 2015 and 2019, according to a study, which also includes comparisons drawn between the years, genders, cities, age groups, reasons and forms of suicides based on TÜİK data.

Some 12,384 of those who committed suicide in this five-year period in the country were men, and 3,971 were women, says the research conducted by the Socio-Political Field Research Center on suicide cases.

According to TÜİK data, which indicates that male suicide cases have been on the rise, the methods by which people committed suicide included hanging oneself, using chemical substances, jumping from high places and jumping into water bodies.

The reports also mentioned other forms of suicide, such as using a firearm, burning oneself, using a sharp object, using natural gas, jumping in front of a train or other motor vehicle, among others.

The causes drawn from these suicide cases were illness, family conflict, financial difficulties, commercial failure, educational failure, emotional relationship and inability to marry the person they wanted, among other reasons, according to the data.

The total number of suicide cases whose cause was defined as “other reasons” is 2,682. The suicides falling under this category should be evaluated as problematic cases in which to draw a definite conclusion was strugglesome, the report said.

“Among the reasons for suicide, it shows there are partial increases in suicides due to work and livelihoods,” the report stated.

In year-based examinations, it was determined that the total number of suicide cases decreased until 2018 but continued to increase as of the beginning of 2018.

In the study, it was also noted that suicide cases were more common among children and young people.

Based on comparisons between age, gender and year, the number of suicide cases decreased consistently in both men and women in the age groups of 25 and over, according to the study.

The top three cities with the highest number of suicide cases in the country were Istanbul, Izmir and Ankara, respectively, according to the data.

Comparing the population and suicide numbers, the first three cities with the highest suicide rate were the eastern province of Tunceli, the northeastern province of Ardahan and the southwestern province of Burdur.

According to marital status, the suicide figures in the report revealed that the highest number of suicide cases were among married people, followed by those who never married.

Of the 364 suicide cases seen under the age of 15, 186 were men and 178 were women.

The report pointed out that the main reason for male suicides was financial difficulty, while for females, the reason determined was family conflict.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter virus curbs may be in the offing in Turkey

    Stricter virus curbs may be in the offing in Turkey

  2. Stocks, lira gain ground on interest rate hike

    Stocks, lira gain ground on interest rate hike

  3. Probe launched against gang leader for threatening CHP chief

    Probe launched against gang leader for threatening CHP chief

  4. Turkey to utilize all resources to strengthen economy: Erdoğan

    Turkey to utilize all resources to strengthen economy: Erdoğan

  5. EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

    EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel
Recommended
Arrest warrants issued for 101 suspects in Diyarbakır

Arrest warrants issued for 101 suspects in Diyarbakır
Turkey slams Pompeos West Bank settlement visit

Turkey slams Pompeo's West Bank settlement visit

Turkish firm to roll out Al support for herd UAVs

Turkish firm to roll out Al support for herd UAVs
Turkey to utilize all resources to strengthen economy: Erdoğan

Turkey to utilize all resources to strengthen economy: Erdoğan

EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel
Taxi driver rides with dummy in front passenger seat to enforce social distancing

Taxi driver rides with dummy in front passenger seat to enforce social distancing
WORLD Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Nov. 19 became the first top American diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank as the State Department in a major policy shift announced that products from the settlements can be labeled “Made in Israel.”

ECONOMY Central Bank rate hike heralds dawn of new era: TÜSİAD

Central Bank rate hike heralds dawn of new era: TÜSİAD

A top business body in Turkey praised the country's Central Bank on Nov. 19 for its decision to raise interest rates, saying it was an important sign showing the country is entering a new era.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

A 23-year-old Turkish swimmer, Emre Sakçı, who has accomplished success by breaking various European records in the International Swimming League in Budapest was made possible due to his decision to receive training in Turkey right from the beginning of his career despite getting the chance to go abroad, coach Türker Oktay said on Nov. 19.