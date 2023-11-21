Sugar prices rising worldwide after bad weather

Sugar prices rising worldwide after bad weather

PARIS
Sugar prices rising worldwide after bad weather

Sugar worldwide is trading at the highest prices since 2011, mainly due to lower global supplies after unusually dry weather damaged harvests in India and Thailand, the world's second- and third-largest exporters.

This is just the latest hit for developing nations already coping with shortages in staples like rice and bans on food trade that have added to food inflation.

All of it contributes to food insecurity because of the combined effects of the naturally occurring climate phenomenon El Nino, the war in Ukraine and weaker currencies.

Wealthier Western nations can absorb the higher costs, but poorer nations are struggling.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization is predicting a 2 percent decline in global sugar production in the 2023-24 season, compared with the previous year, translating to a loss of about 3.5 million metric tons, said Fabio Palmeri, an FAO global commodities market researcher.

Increasingly, sugar is being used for biofuels like ethanol, so global reserves of sugar are at their lowest since 2009.

Brazil is the biggest sugar exporter, but its harvest will only help plug gaps later in 2024.

It's partly due to the El Nino, a natural phenomenon that shifts global weather patterns and can cause extreme weather conditions ranging from drought to flooding. Scientists believe climate change is making El Nino stronger.

India endured its driest August in over a century, and crops in the western state of Maharashtra, which accounts for over a third of its sugarcane production, were stunted during the crucial growing phase.

India’s sugar production is likely to decline by 8 percent this year, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association.

In Thailand, El Nino effects early in the growing season altered not just the quantity but also the quality of the harvest, said Naradhip Anantasuk, leader of the Thailand Sugar Planters Association.

A report by U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted a 15 percent dip in output in Thailand in October.

The next few months are the greatest concern, said the FAO's Palmeri.

Population growth and rising sugar consumption will further strain sugar reserves, he said.

The world now has less than 68 days of sugar in stockpiles to meet its needs, compared with 106 days when they began declining in 2020, according to data from the USDA.

“It’s at the lowest levels since 2010,” said Joseph Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Indonesia — the biggest sugar importer last year, according to the USDA — has cut back on imports and China, the No. 2 importer, was forced to release sugar from its stocks to offset high prices domestically for the first time in six years, Palmeri said.

For some countries, importing more expensive sugar eats up reserves of foreign currency like dollars and euros that also are needed to pay for oil and other crucial commodities, said El Mamoun Amrouk, an FAO economist.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiyes membership bid

Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid

    Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid

  2. Bahçeli rules out any change on ‘50+1 election model’

    Bahçeli rules out any change on ‘50+1 election model’

  3. Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda

    Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda

  4. Diplomat, historian Bilal Şimşir dies aged 90

    Diplomat, historian Bilal Şimşir dies aged 90

  5. Optus boss quits after mass outage

    Optus boss quits after mass outage
Recommended
Optus boss quits after mass outage

Optus boss quits after mass outage
Giant gas platform to be used at Sakarya field

Giant gas platform to be used at Sakarya field
Europe turning to Türkiye to fill staff shortage in tourism

Europe turning to Türkiye to fill staff shortage in tourism

Turkish Airlines aims to expand fleet to 810 jets by 2033: Bolat

Turkish Airlines aims to expand fleet to 810 jets by 2033: Bolat
Türkiye’s external assets at $304 billion

Türkiye’s external assets at $304 billion
EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas

EU-funded project supports SMEs in quake-hit areas
WORLD North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days

North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days

North Korea told Japan on Tuesday that it will make a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days, prompting its neighbors to issue an urgent request for the North not to perform the launch in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
ECONOMY Optus boss quits after mass outage

Optus boss quits after mass outage

The boss of Australian telecoms provider Optus has resigned following a mass outage that cut communications to more than 10 million people, its parent group said yesterday.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.