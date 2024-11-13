Study to construct Türkiye’s truffle map

ANKARA

Ankara University has initiated a groundbreaking project to map Türkiye’s truffle reserves, a highly prized fungi known as the "black diamond" for its rarity and high market value.

The study utilizes specially trained dogs from the Dog Training Center of the General Directorate of Customs Enforcement, in cooperation with the Trade Ministry.

The research, conducted by the university’s Department of Biology, aims to identify and map truffles, one of the world’s most expensive mushrooms.

Truffles grow underground and, therefore, cannot be detected by the naked eye, making the use of trained animals essential.

As part of the initiative, three dogs of the “Lagotto Romagnolo” breed, known for their sharp sense of smell and strong loyalty, underwent specialized training to locate truffles.

“These dogs were initially trained to detect substances like tea, tabacco, narcotics and explosives. Truffles presented a new challenge, but we rose to meet it upon Ankara University’s request. We trained dogs specifically to find truffles for this project,” explained Ebubekir Çiftçi, the chief of the Dog Training Center.

The project’s scope extends beyond mere detection. Researchers will analyze the genetic composition of truffles and determine the species and regions where they thrive.

“We aim to create a truffle map of Türkiye, which will help identify truffle-rich areas and enable sustainable harvesting,” said Ilgaz Akata from the university’s Faculty of Science. “The study is vital not just for biodiversity but also for the economic opportunities it presents, particularly in the European market, where truffles command high value.”

Türkiye is rich in natural truffle habitats, offering an untapped potential. However, the truffles, which grow in areas with oak, chestnut and pine trees, play a crucial ecological role. Therefore, improper harvesting can damage tree roots and halt truffle growth for years.

“Each type of truffle requires specific conditions. Collecting them correctly ensures the health of the ecosystem while preserving their future yield,” Akata highlighted.