Study finds preserved brain material in Vesuvius victim

  • October 09 2020 07:05:00

Study finds preserved brain material in Vesuvius victim

ROME-Agence France-Presse
Study finds preserved brain material in Vesuvius victim

Brain cells have been found in exceptionally preserved form in the remains of a young man killed in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius almost 2,000 years ago, an Italian study has revealed.

The preserved neuronal structures in vitrified or frozen form were discovered at the archaeological site of Herculaneum, an ancient Roman city engulfed under a hail of volcanic ash after nearby Mount Vesuvius erupted in the year 79.

"The study of vitrified tissue as the one we found at Herculaneum... may save lives in future," study lead author Pier Paolo Petrone, forensic anthropologist at Naples' University Federico II, told AFP in English.

"The experimentation continues on several research fields, and the data and information we are obtaining will allow us to clarify other and newer aspects of what happened 2000 years ago during the most famous eruption of Vesuvius," said Petrone.

The victim whose samples were examined was a man aged around 20 whose remains were discovered in the 1960s played on a wooden bed.

The extreme heat of the eruption and the rapid cooling that followed essentially turned the brain material to a glassy material, freezing the neuronal structures and leaving them intact, Petrone explained in the study, published on Oct. 6 by U.S. peer-reviewed science journal PLOS ONE.

Study finds preserved brain material in Vesuvius victim

"The evidence of a rapid drop of temperature - witnessed by the vitrified brain tissue - is a unique feature of the volcanic processes occurring during the eruption, as it could provide relevant information for possible interventions by civil protection authorities during the initial stages of a future eruption," according to Petrone.

Vesuvius' eruption covered Herculaneum in a toxic, meters-thick layer of volcanic ash, gases and lava flow which then turned to stone, encasing the city, allowing an extraordinary degree of frozen-in-time preservation both of city structures and of residents unable to flee.

As they investigated the organic material turned up by the study, researchers managed to obtain unprecedented high resolution imagery using scanning electron microscopy and advanced image processing tools.

With the post-eruption preservation locking in the cellular structure of the victim's central nervous system, researchers have seized on the chance "to study possibly the best known example in archaeology of extraordinarily well-preserved human neuronal tissue from the brain and spinal cord," PLOS ONE noted.

Italy, brain cell,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

    Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

  2. Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus opens to public visit

    Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus opens to public visit

  3. Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

    Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

  4. Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

    Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

  5. Euro court’s decision on Turkish role in Karabakh conflict political: Minister

    Euro court’s decision on Turkish role in Karabakh conflict political: Minister
Recommended
Harbor remains found in Aegean Sea

Harbor remains found in Aegean Sea
Turkish TV series boost morale of Spaniards during pandemic

Turkish TV series boost morale of Spaniards during pandemic
14 million tons of microplastics on sea floor, study finds

14 million tons of microplastics on sea floor, study finds

İDOB opens season with Puccini opera

İDOB opens season with Puccini opera
Myra-Andriake summer excavations end with ‘important’ finds

Myra-Andriake summer excavations end with ‘important’ finds
Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65
WORLD American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck on Oct. 8 "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
ECONOMY Turkey to expand LNG storage capacity with 3rd FSRU

Turkey to expand LNG storage capacity with 3rd FSRU

Turkey plans to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage capacity by adding a third Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) in Saros Bay, north of the Gallipoli Peninsula, in northwestern Turkey by 2021, the Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Oct. 8.
SPORTS Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

The Turkish national football team fought hard to earn a 3-3 draw against Germany with a late goal in a friendly match on Oct. 7. 