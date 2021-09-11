Students, lecturers prepare massive jar of pickle before academic year begins

  September 11 2021

ANKARA
A group of academics and students in the Turkish capital prepared one-and-a-half tons of pickle at the “First Lesson: Pickles” event, before the new academic year begins with face-to-face education after a year of hiatus due to the pandemic.

The participants received hands-on training on the world-famous crunchy Çubuk pickles before the extraordinary event held on a campus of Ankara Yıldırım Beyazıt University (AYBÜ).

After the theoretical training, pickles were prepared in a one-and-a-half-ton jar where the record for the world’s largest pickle jar was broken in Ankara’s Çubuk district three years ago.

In 2018, Çubuk Municipality had revealed the massive jar at the annual pickle festival, eventually qualifying to enter the Guinness Book of Records.

The jar had been measured a meter-and-a-half high and 110 centimeters in diameter.

Speaking at the event, Çubuk Mayor Baki Demirbaş said that they thought it would not be appropriate for the students studying in the district not to know how the pickle was prepared, and that the academics also supported this approach.

He noted that he believes that the recognition of the Çubuk pickle, which has a geographical indication certificate, will increase with the university.

At the end of the program, the participants prayed that the pickle would be fruitful and bring health to students, guests and academics.

The pickles will be distributed to students and guests during the university’s academic year opening on Oct. 4.

