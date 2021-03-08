Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

  • March 08 2021 11:45:22

Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

Nuray Babacan - Ankara
Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

As the latest data point to a rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Turkey, officials are now weighing options on how to stem the spread of the virus in the wake of the controlled normalization phase.

Authorities may introduce localized measures to be implemented in a province depending on the pandemic outlook.

Virus-related measures will be reassessed after the biweekly map that shows the risk situation in each province is released later this week.

Once the map is out, governors of medium-risk provinces could announce tighter curbs, which are normally implemented in very-high-risk provinces, for the crowded and risky quarters of the city, such as certain neighborhoods, streets, avenues and parks.

As part of those measures, people may be asked to provide a valid HES code, which is a virus contact tracing application, to enter those areas.

Also, under consideration are the possible restrictions on travel from very-high-risk provinces to medium-risk provinces.

In order to take the mobility between those provinces under control, authorities will check HES codes of travelers on the borders between the provinces. At some point, travel from very-high-risk provinces to medium-risk provinces may be completely banned depending on the situation.

Officials reckoned that as measures are tightened in the period ahead, the pandemic outlook in the Black Sea region, which is home to provinces with the highest infection rates in the country, will improve but the situation may get worse in low-risk provinces in the eastern and southeastern provinces as the weather gets warmer.

Local authorities will have a larger responsibility to manage the process under new rules and they will need to inform and warn the local population regularly, official said.

The country’s health system can easily handle up to 15,000 and 20,000 virus cases but if the daily number of infections rise beyond this, risks may emerge, they noted.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Spike in coronavirus cases worries experts

    Spike in coronavirus cases worries experts

  2. Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

    Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

  3. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  4. Yet another incident of violence against woman as issue remains rampant in Turkey

    Yet another incident of violence against woman as issue remains rampant in Turkey

  5. EU not wanted on the Cyprus table

    EU not wanted on the Cyprus table
Recommended
Turkey gives 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine jabs nationwide

Turkey gives 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine jabs nationwide

Turkey opens consulate in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand

Turkey opens consulate in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand
Turkey marks International Women’s Day

Turkey marks International Women’s Day

US to ask Turkey to host intra-Afghan peace talks

US to ask Turkey 'to host' intra-Afghan peace talks
Pandemic’s burden falls on working women

Pandemic’s burden falls on working women
Yet another incident of violence against woman as issue remains rampant in Turkey

Yet another incident of violence against woman as issue remains rampant in Turkey
WORLD England’s children go back to school after virus lockdown

England’s children go back to school after virus lockdown

Children return to school in England on March 8 for the first time since January, as the government begins to ease tough restrictions thanks to a mass vaccination drive against the coronavirus.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines ranked first in Europe with an average of 581 daily flights from Feb. 1 to March 6, the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol) said on March 7. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings over the weekend after Galatasaray was held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at home on March 7.