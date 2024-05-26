Stray dog bill favors adoption first, AKP says amid backlash

ANKARA

A parliamentary leader from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has stated that a new draft law concerning stray animals will focus on addressing aggressive animals that pose a risk of rabies.

The draft regulation proposes the adoption and protection of stray animals in shelters, with a clause allowing for the euthanasia of animals deemed aggressive or threatening due to rabies, according to Abdullah Güler.

"These steps need to be supported progressively," Güler said during an interview with private broadcaster Kanal 7, responding to the backlash from animal lovers and opposition parties.

The Turkish Veterinary Association (TVHB) has expressed strong opposition, criticizing the draft law as "unscientific" and emphasizing that no professional chambers were consulted during its preparation.

The TVHB insists that the focus should be on "preserving life rather than resorting to euthanasia."

The controversy centers around a clause in the draft that mandates euthanasia for animals not adopted within a month. Critics argue that this approach fails to uphold the responsibilities of local governments under existing animal protection laws, which require municipalities to ensure the health and welfare of homeless animals.

In response to the criticism, Güler stated that the AKP's parliamentary leaders plan to engage with opposition parties in the coming days to refine the regulation. "We will share the finalized regulation within 10-15 days," he said.