Stray dog bill favors adoption first, AKP says amid backlash

Stray dog bill favors adoption first, AKP says amid backlash

ANKARA
Stray dog bill favors adoption first, AKP says amid backlash

A parliamentary leader from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has stated that a new draft law concerning stray animals will focus on addressing aggressive animals that pose a risk of rabies.

The draft regulation proposes the adoption and protection of stray animals in shelters, with a clause allowing for the euthanasia of animals deemed aggressive or threatening due to rabies, according to Abdullah Güler.

"These steps need to be supported progressively," Güler said during an interview with private broadcaster Kanal 7, responding to the backlash from animal lovers and opposition parties.

The Turkish Veterinary Association (TVHB) has expressed strong opposition, criticizing the draft law as "unscientific" and emphasizing that no professional chambers were consulted during its preparation.

The TVHB insists that the focus should be on "preserving life rather than resorting to euthanasia."

The controversy centers around a clause in the draft that mandates euthanasia for animals not adopted within a month. Critics argue that this approach fails to uphold the responsibilities of local governments under existing animal protection laws, which require municipalities to ensure the health and welfare of homeless animals.

In response to the criticism, Güler stated that the AKP's parliamentary leaders plan to engage with opposition parties in the coming days to refine the regulation. "We will share the finalized regulation within 10-15 days," he said.

stray dogs,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

    Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

  2. Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

    Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

  3. Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

    Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

  4. Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

    Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

  5. Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

    Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Recommended
Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance
Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate
Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

Youth to present report on new charter to parliament
Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Erdoğan labels new constitution efforts national duty

Erdoğan labels new constitution efforts 'national duty'
Heavy rains cause flooding in Hatay

Heavy rains cause flooding in Hatay
Smart drug turns cancer patient’s white hair black

Smart drug turns cancer patient’s white hair black
WORLD Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on May 26, state media has said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

ECONOMY Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector fell, while business morale deteriorated in May, according to official data released on May 27.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿