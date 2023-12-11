Stray dog attack sparks debate, calls for urgent measures

ANKARA
The recent incident in the capital Ankara, in which a 10-year-old child was seriously injured after being attacked by stray dogs, has once again brought the issue of stray animals to the forefront of public discourse.

Tunahan Yılmaz, assaulted by feral dogs in the Keçiören district while en route to school last week, sustained grievous wounds across multiple regions of his body, prompting his intubation on Dec. 8.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced that a comprehensive inquiry was launched into the incident.

Providing information on his son’s condition, father Halil Kaya stated that as the doctors' efforts were focused on enabling Tunahan to breathe without assistance, his son's condition was gradually improving.

"Our physicians are deploying their utmost efforts. Tunahan is currently trying to breathe. He didn't react like this before. They are trying to dress his wounds. At the moment, his condition is improving."

Highlighting the severe tissue loss in Tunahan's body, the father called for a comprehensive resolution to the pervasive dilemma of stray dogs in the country.

“I implore you to witness this situation firsthand. The region is inundated with an abundance of dogs, and, in my observations, extant measures have proven insufficient. Human life should not be this worthless. In Türkiye, animal life seems to be more important than human life. They should find a solution to this issue,” Halil Kaya expressed.

Addressing the incident during a speech in Istanbul on Dec. 9, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan affirmed the government's cognizance of the stray animal issue, assuring ongoing endeavors to address the issue.

“It is our duty to protect the rights of our people harmed by stray dogs. We are aware of the increasing complaints about stray animals. The heartbreaking incident where one of our children was seriously injured in Ankara two days ago deeply saddened us. We will definitely resolve this issue within the framework of the principles dictated by our faith, culture and the compassion of our civilization,” Erdoğan said.

Similarly, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş expressed his intention to provide refuge for the animals in shelters, while persisting in sterilization initiatives at the same time.

Noting that sterilization alone would not be a solution to reduce the high number of animals in the streets, Yavaş called on residents to adopt animals and assist local authorities in this regard.

Numerous experts and veterinarians similarly caution that local authorities' vaccination efforts for street animals are inadequate, emphasizing the need for a consistent spaying campaign and a reduction in the population of stray animals.

