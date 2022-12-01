Stratonikeia in focus of researchers

Stratonikeia in focus of researchers

MUĞLA
Stratonikeia in focus of researchers

Excavations in the ancient city of Stratonikeia, the largest marble ancient city in the world in the Yatağan district of the western province of Muğla and visited by thousands of local and foreign tourists every year, attract the attention of researchers.

In the ancient city, which is home to all periods from the Hellenistic period to the present, the Seljuk bath in the entrance, the Ottoman-era Şaban Ağa Mosque, which was restored and opened for worship, the houses with stone walls in the village square, the Hellenistic-era marble columns, historical baths and numerous works such as ancient theater and church are the subject of thesis and articles of researchers.

Besides the archaeologists working in the ancient city, the demand from other universities, high school and secondary education schools to work in the field is increasing day by day, and Pamukkale University Professor Bilal Söğüt, the head of excavations in Stratonikeia and Lagina ancient cities, stated that these demands make them happy.

“We carry out archaeological excavations, restorations, conservations and drawing works in the historical structures in the ancient city of Stratonikeia and the Lagina sanctuary. We work here as a large family. With experts and researchers from all walks of life, the studies are closely followed here. Everyone is working on their own area of expertise. The data obtained during excavations here are used in publications and we also carry out research projects. These academic projects are also supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye. Beyond the research of ancient buildings, we also conduct social, sociological and climate-related studies here,” he said.

Söğüt stated that they always look forward to new research and studies to be conducted in the ancient city, and added, “Our studies here depend on the richness of the materials. Not only archaeological studies, but also studies related to social structure, education and even ancient structures and their strengths are carried out. There are always new demands related to them. We always welcome and support these demands and get very good results. The fact that everyone is involved in these works makes the result more valuable.”

WORLD Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a misunderstanding

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'
MOST POPULAR

  1. MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in N Iraq

  2. Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

    Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

  3. Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

    Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

  4. Metallica announces new album, world tour

    Metallica announces new album, world tour

  5. ‘Nearly 17,000 terrorists neutralized in N Syria since 2016’

    ‘Nearly 17,000 terrorists neutralized in N Syria since 2016’
Recommended
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ extends its long Broadway goodbye

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ extends its long Broadway goodbye
Rare ‘Don Quixote’ editions sold in UK go up for auction

Rare ‘Don Quixote’ editions sold in UK go up for auction
Will Smith opening up about Oscars slap

Will Smith opening up about Oscars slap
Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy

Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy
How film and TV can help the climate change battle

How film and TV can help the climate change battle
Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ Balenciaga ties after controversial ads

Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ Balenciaga ties after controversial ads
WORLD Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a misunderstanding

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'

Twitter owner Elon Musk said he met with Apple chief Tim Cook on Wednesday and "resolved the misunderstanding" that prompted him to declare war on the iPhone maker's App Store.

ECONOMY Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

The combined net profit of Turkish banks soared by 408 percent in the January-October period from a year ago to 336 billion Turkish Liras ($18 billion), data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”