Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers

  • October 01 2020 07:00:00

Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers

MANİSA – Demirören News Agency
Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers

Strange sounds and the smell of flammable gas coming from underneath the dried Lake Marmara in the western province of Manisa have scared locals, as the gendarmerie forces closed the area to the public following safety measures introduced Sept. 29.

“We used to fish in the lake for 20 years. Over time it dried, and we started using it for cattle rearing. Then one day, a villager warned us of some strange sound from deep under,” said Ahmet Ayyıldız, the muhtar (local head) of the Kemerdamları village where the lake is located.

According to the locals, a hole that did not exist before emerged on the lake, smelling pungent and making strange bubbling sounds.

“We threw a plastic bottle inside the hole and we saw it burn,” said the muhtar.

However, in a few days, the smell vanished but the sound of bubbles gradually increased.

As the locals started to fear the strange sounds from the hole, they called the gendarmeries who sealed the area following safety measures.

“We wonder what is going on and we are scared to death. Officials should start research as soon as possible,” said Hasan Koç, a villager.

Lake Marmara, located at the borders of Salihli, Saruhanlı and Gölmarmara districts, had once been a bird sanctuary for around 20,000 species before it dried a few years ago.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

    Turkish painter sends buyer portrait cut in half after ‘pandemic discount’

  2. Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

    Turkey lowers withholding tax rates on lira deposits

  3. Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat

    Azerbaijan capable of liberating its lands on its own: Turkey’s top diplomat

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Azerbaijan: Armenian jets crashed into mountains

    Azerbaijan: Armenian jets crashed into mountains
Recommended
Number of patients in Ankara dropped by half, says health minister

Number of patients in Ankara dropped by half, says health minister

US sees window of opportunity for dialogue between Turkey, Greece

US sees window of opportunity for dialogue between Turkey, Greece
NATO is not brain dead: Turkish defense minister

NATO is not brain dead: Turkish defense minister
Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia

Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia
Daily horoscopes bunch of lies, confesses famous Turkish astrologist

Daily horoscopes bunch of lies, confesses famous Turkish astrologist
Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador

Azerbaijan capable of protecting its lands thanks to Turkey for its 30-year support: Ambassador
WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia vow to keep fighting as deaths mount

Azerbaijan, Armenia vow to keep fighting as deaths mount

 Armenia and Azerbaijan vowed to keep fighting and rejected international calls for negotiations on Sept. 30 as clashes over the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region raged for a fourth day.  
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury to repay over $12.8 bln debt in Oct-Dec

Turkish Treasury to repay over $12.8 bln debt in Oct-Dec

Turkey's Treasury will repay debts worth 98.8 billion Turkish liras (around $12.8 billion) in October-December, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 30. 
SPORTS Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray in Glasgow with eyes on group stage

Galatasaray travels to Scotland to take on Glasgow Rangers on Oct. 1, hoping to succeed in its bid to advance to the Europa League group stage.