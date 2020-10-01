Strange sounds from underneath dried lake scare villagers

MANİSA – Demirören News Agency

Strange sounds and the smell of flammable gas coming from underneath the dried Lake Marmara in the western province of Manisa have scared locals, as the gendarmerie forces closed the area to the public following safety measures introduced Sept. 29.



“We used to fish in the lake for 20 years. Over time it dried, and we started using it for cattle rearing. Then one day, a villager warned us of some strange sound from deep under,” said Ahmet Ayyıldız, the muhtar (local head) of the Kemerdamları village where the lake is located.



According to the locals, a hole that did not exist before emerged on the lake, smelling pungent and making strange bubbling sounds.



“We threw a plastic bottle inside the hole and we saw it burn,” said the muhtar.



However, in a few days, the smell vanished but the sound of bubbles gradually increased.



As the locals started to fear the strange sounds from the hole, they called the gendarmeries who sealed the area following safety measures.



“We wonder what is going on and we are scared to death. Officials should start research as soon as possible,” said Hasan Koç, a villager.



Lake Marmara, located at the borders of Salihli, Saruhanlı and Gölmarmara districts, had once been a bird sanctuary for around 20,000 species before it dried a few years ago.